History continues to follow Florida A&M University’s first female head drum major—this time beyond the band field. Over the weekend, Oluwamodupe “Dupe” Oloyede, the trailblazing leader of the Florida A&M University Marching 100, crossed into the Beta Alpha Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., adding another milestone to a journey already defined by breaking barriers and representing excellence on The Hill.

Oloyede first made headlines in 2025 when she became the first woman to lead the renowned Marching 100 as head drum major—a historic appointment within one of the most iconic marching bands in HBCU culture. Her leadership on the field quickly made her a recognizable figure across the HBCU band world, symbolizing a new era while honoring the deep traditions of the program at Florida A&M University.

Now, her decision to join one of the nation’s most historic Black sororities adds another layer to her legacy at the university. The moment quickly gained traction across social media, where students, alumni, and supporters celebrated the intersection of two powerful HBCU institutions—the prestige of the Marching 100 and the enduring sisterhood of Delta Sigma Theta.

Following her probate, Oloyede shared her excitement in a brief interview with Germanie Bozeman of HBCU Game Day. She spoke about the privilege and honor she feels joining the illustrious sisterhood of Delta Sigma Theta—specifically through the historic Beta Alpha Chapter.

Oloyede also reflected on what she described as “divine timing,” noting that she shares the same line number as fellow Marching 100 members Cori and Rae’Kwan Bostic. Cori made history in 2018 as the band’s first female drum major, while Rae’Kwan served as a dance routine member and the band’s song leader. All three women are also members of Tau Beta Sigma National Honorary Band Sorority through the Beta Psi chapter, further connecting their shared legacy within the band and beyond.

Article Continues Below

In addition, Oloyede expressed gratitude for the opportunities she has experienced after making the decision to postpone her graduation—a move she says ultimately allowed her to take part in several major moments.

“So many of the opportunities, like the Michael Jackson opportunity, the Common opportunity, Ludacris and Will Packer—all the things that were lined up for the spring, I would have missed out on,” Oloyede said. “I’m glad that I didn’t, and that my teachers, my professors, and God really ordained the timing for everything to not work out to graduate in the fall so that I could graduate in the spring and participate in the short time that I have, but it will be very impactful in Beta Alpha as an active member.”

Oloyede now joins a notable list of women who crossed through the Beta Alpha chapter, including singer K. Michelle, actress T'Keyah Crystal Keymáh, and journalist Germanie Bozeman.

Founded on January 13, 1913, on the campus of Howard University by 22 collegiate women, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., has grown into the largest sorority within the Divine Nine, boasting more than 350,000 members worldwide. The organization currently operates more than 1,000 collegiate and alumnae chapters across the United States and internationally, including chapters in Canada, Japan, Germany, the Virgin Islands, Bermuda, the Bahamas, Jamaica, West Africa, Southern Africa, the United Arab Emirates, and the Republic of Korea.