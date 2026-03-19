Atlanta is set to take center stage once again as a star-studded lineup prepares to spotlight HBCU excellence at this year’s HBCU AwareFest. Set for next week in Atlanta, the highly anticipated event will feature appearances from major names, including GloRilla, Tyler Perry, and Jill Scott—bringing added star power to a celebration centered on education, culture, and community.

Known for blending entertainment with purpose, HBCU AwareFest continues to grow as a premier platform promoting awareness, access, and opportunity within historically Black colleges and universities. With influential voices from music, film, business, and philanthropy coming together, this year’s event is expected to draw national attention while inspiring the next generation of HBCU students and leaders.

The festival is presented by the Student Freedom Initiative in partnership with Live Nation Urban and the City of Atlanta, led by Mayor Andre Dickens. According to organizers, a central focus of the event is addressing one of the most pressing challenges facing Black Americans—student loan debt—while also celebrating the legacy and impact of HBCUs.

“The average price of a year of public higher education is now $39,000, and it's even higher for private schools, reaching an average of $52,000. The price has increased 200% between 2000 and 2021,” event organizers noted.

The week-long experience kicks off March 21 at the AUC Woodruff Library and Promenade with an all-day summit centered on financial empowerment, entrepreneurship, mental health, artificial intelligence, the creator economy, and career development. The session will feature notable voices, including MC Lyte, TS Madison, Saucy Santana, and the president of Morris Brown College, Dr. Kevin James, alongside representatives from major companies and organizations.

The festival continues on March 23 with a live pitch competition at The Gathering Spot, where students will present AI-powered solutions addressing real-world challenges across healthcare, climate, education, and public policy. The following day, Chris Spencer will host a comedy showcase featuring Deon Cole and other surprise guests.

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March 25 brings a full slate of programming, beginning at Ebenezer Baptist Church with a panel discussion on the future of Black higher education. Panelists include Yolanda Page, Melva K. Wallace, F. DuBois Bowman, and Keith Shoates.

Later that evening, Hotel Phoenix will host the “All In for HBCUs” casino night, led by Anthony Anderson and Rocsi Diaz—both proud HBCU alumni. The night will also feature a special appearance from former NBA star Magic Johnson and conclude with a live performance by Wyclef Jean.

The festival wraps on March 26 with a major concert at State Farm Arena, hosted by Nick Cannon. The lineup includes an all-star roster of performers such as John Legend, Jill Scott, Tems, Common, Jeezy, Earth, Wind & Fire, GloRilla, Metro Boomin, Coco Jones, Kirk Franklin, BigXThaPlug, PJ Morton, Yolanda Adams, Mickey Guyton, Adam Blackstone, Travis Greene, and the cast of Hell's Kitchen.

More than just a festival, HBCU AwareFest represents a powerful convergence of culture, education, and opportunity.