Florida A&M University and North Carolina Central University, two perennial HBCU football powerhouses, have announced a two-game home-and-home series set for the 2025 and 2027 seasons, according to FBSchedules.

The first matchup will take place on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida, when the Rattlers host the Eagles. The series will conclude on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2027, when North Carolina Central hosts Florida A&M in Durham, North Carolina, at O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium.

The series brings significant excitement as both programs continue to solidify their standing as two of the best teams in HBCU football. Florida A&M, led by head coach James Colzie III, has maintained its stature after an impressive run under former coach Willie Simmons, which included a SWAC Championship and a Celebration Bowl title in 2023. Despite a coaching change and a season where they narrowly missed the SWAC Championship, the Rattlers remain a team to watch in the SWAC.

North Carolina Central, coached by Trei Oliver, has also enjoyed success in recent years. The Eagles earned national attention with their 2022 Celebration Bowl victory over Jackson State and further cemented their reputation with an FCS Playoff berth in 2023 and another standout 8-3 season in 2024.

Florida A&M and North Carolina Central last faced off in 2019, when the Rattlers claimed a 28-21 victory, extending their lead in the series to 8-4-1. Their first matchup dates back to 1939, and the renewed home-and-home series will add another layer to what has become a competitive rivalry that will certainly provide clarity to the HBCU national championship picture in both the SWAC and MEAC.

Fans will also have the chance to watch these two HBCU powerhouses face off with heightened anticipation. Many had anticipated this matchup in the 2023 Celebration Bowl, as both teams were at the top of HBCU football.

Florida A&M’s 2025 season kicks off on Aug. 30 against Howard in the Orange Blossom Classic at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Meanwhile, North Carolina Central opens its 2025 campaign in Week 0, taking on Southern in the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge on August 23rd in Atlanta.