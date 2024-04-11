University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff star Zaay Green has entered the transfer portal. Green announced her decision to leave UAPB and enter the transfer portal in a statement on her Instagram account.

She said in the statement:

“This is not goodbye or farewell; this is more of a thank you, and I am very grateful for this experience and opportunity that the coaching staff gave me, especially Coach Thornton. I really couldn't thank her enough for everything she has done for me throughout my time at UAPB. Unfortunately, I will not be following her to Alabama A&M due to certain circumstances that happened during the season. However, I will forever have love for my HBCU and I want to thank the fans and the administrators that supported the team this whole year. I couldn't be happier that I was able to receive my bachelor's degree while attending this university. Furthermore, I want to make the best decision for my final year of eligibility that I have left of college basketball, which is why I have entered my name in the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. As this chapter comes to an end, I am really excited about the final chapter of my collegiate career, and I honestly cannot wait to see what God has in store for me next.”

Green was a standout for the Lions this past season. She finished the season averaging 16.7 points per game, 7.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists while shooting 42% from the field. Her shining moment of the season is arguably her performance in the team's 74-70 upset of Arkansas. She finished the game with 21 points and 9 rebounds while hitting both of her three-point attempts.

The future of the Lady Lions has certainly been a hot topic over the past couple of days as coach Dawn Thornton departed the team to become the new women's basketball coach at SWAC rival Alabama A&M. UAPB certainly made a name for themselves with Thornton at the helm of the program. In 2023, Thornton guided Arkansas Pine-Bluff to their inaugural SWAC championship appearance after an unlikely journey, triumphing over higher-seeded Alabama A&M and Alabama State. The Lady Golden Lions placed fourth in the conference with an 11-7 record, narrowly missing the championship game. They triumphed over Alabama A&M once more in the initial round, 82-74, but were defeated by Jackson State in the SWAC semifinals.

It will be interesting to see where UAPB goes from here as Thorton and one of their star players exit the program.