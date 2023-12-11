UAPB's Dawn Thornton was confident in her team's 74-70 victory over Arkansas, the first Power 5 win in program history.

The significance of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's 74-70 victory over Arkansas isn't lost on Lady Golden Lions head coach Dawn Thornton. The victory over the Lady Razorbacks on Sunday marked the first victory over a Power 5 opponent in the team's history. On the flip side, UAPB's win was Arkansas's first loss to an opponent in the state since the 2005 WIT when the team lost to Arkansas State 98-84.

“We made history,” UAPB coach Dawn Thornton said in a quote obtained by Whole Hog Sport. “I think anytime that you have an opportunity to do that, you have to celebrate it. Coach [Mike] Neighbors is a wonderful coach. He's a legend. Never could I have imagined what that feels like to be able to beat Arkansas.”

The historic win wasn't easy for Thornton's Golden Lions. They had to overcome a 10-point deficit midway into the third quarter to rally and beat a Lady Razorback team that entered the game 8-2.

“I've played them every year that I've been here, and it's been tough. But one thing that we've done is shown improvement every year with this basketball program. I'm just so excited to be able to celebrate this with my team,” Thornton said.

The Lady Golden Lions have a formidable team apt to compete with the best teams in the country. The reigning 2023 SWAC Champions took at 25th ranked Mississippi State team to it's limit before ultimately losing 77-68. They also battled well against a talented 7-3 Tulsa team in the Van Chancellor Classic.

Thornton knows how good her team is and didn't believe that Arkansas scheduled this game as an easy victory.

“My roster matches any other Power 5 roster in the country. And so I don't think that Coach Neighbors scheduled this game as a guaranteed win. I thought that this was something that he wanted to be able to see a gritty team, a team that plays really, really hard.”

The Lady Golden Lions will face Ole Miss on December 21st at 2 PM EST. The game will be broadcast on UABP Sports Network.