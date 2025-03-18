Following Deion Sanders's effort to revamp Colorado's Spring Football game, an HBCU head coach is throwing his hat in the ring to have his team face off against Colorado. In comments made in media availability on Monday, Sanders spoke about inviting another team to play in the Colorado Spring Game.

“The Spring Game will be televised on ESPN2 … on the 19th,” Sanders said. “We got to sell this thing out and pack this thing because the way the trend is going, you never know if this is going to be the last spring game. I don’t believe in that. I don’t really want to condone that. I would like to play in the spring. Actually, I (would) like to play against another team in the spring. That’s what I’m trying to do right now.

“To have a competitive (game) against your own guys kind of gets monotonous. You really can’t tell the level of your guys because, you know, it’s the same old, same way. Everybody kind of know each other. Towards the end, I would like to style it like the pros. I would like to practice against someone for a few days, then you have the spring game and I think the public will be satisfied with that tremendously. I think it’s a tremendous idea. I’ve told those personnel who should understand that it’s a tremendous idea.”

New Prairie View A&M head coach Tremaine Jackson seems to like the idea, expressing interest in taking the invitation for his team to participate in the Colorado Spring game.

“I ain’t hard to find!!” Jackson said on X as he quoted a news post from On3 about Sanders's plans, “Would love to be apart!!”

While Jackson may be new to HBCU head coaching, he is an experienced coach who thrives on challenges. Last season, his Valdosta State team made a strong run to the NCAA Division II Championship. Now, he's taken on the challenge of restoring Prairie View A&M to its former glory as a contender, a status the program has achieved multiple times in its history.

If Deion Sanders were indeed to invite Prairie View A&M, it would be an amazing platform for the Panthers to showcase their talent in the new Jackson regime. The game is set to be broadcast on ESPN2 and Colorado is sure to bring an audience interested in what a revamped Spring Football game would look like in Boulder. Plus, this would be Sanders's first time engaging with an HBCU opponent on the football field since the 2022 Celebration Bowl where his Jackson State Tigers lost to North Carolina Central in a 41-34 thriller.