Howard University Athletics Director Kery Davis his getting a huge promotion. Per an announcement by the institution, Davis is being appointed as the Vice President of Athletics which is a first for the department.

“Kery has been a phenomenal leader of our athletics department, and we are proud to have him leverage his business acumen and knowledge of the sports and entertainment industry to guide Howard University Athletics to even greater heights,” said Cynthia Evers, senior vice president of the Division of Student Affairs. “Having built a culture where student-athletes are supported holistically — academically, personally, and professionally, it’s clear his impact goes far beyond the scoreboard. This elevation is a testament to Kery’s vision and the deep respect he has earned from our campus stakeholders.”

“Howard University is an institution steeped in incomparable history with an amazing legacy of accomplished and loyal alumni, renowned faculty and some of the brightest students a person could ever meet,” Davis said. “I’m looking forward to having the opportunity to continue building a championship culture and ensuring that our student athletes have state-of-the-art facilities that will go far in helping them exceed their athletic goals.”

During Davis's tenure, Howard University’s athletic teams have achieved remarkable success, securing 33 national, conference, and regular season titles. Highlights include the university’s first NCAA win for women’s basketball in 2022, six consecutive MEAC volleyball championships and NCAA tournament appearances from 2015 to 2022, back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances for men’s basketball in 2023 and 2024, and consecutive MEAC football championships in 2022 and 2023. One of Davis's key hires is football coach Larry Scott, who led the team to immense success.

Davis has also led groundbreaking achievements in the men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams, the only such programs at a historically Black college or university, as well as the university’s first-ever Division I men’s and women’s golf programs, made possible by a 2020 donation from Golden State Warriors Steph Curry.