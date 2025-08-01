If the Dallas Cowboys grant Micah Parsons’ recent trade request, the move would mark a rare departure from the franchise’s longstanding practices under owner Jerry Jones.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Cowboys have traded away a player immediately following a Pro Bowl season just once since Jones purchased the team in 1989. The lone instance came in April 1994 when Dallas sent safety Thomas Everett to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in exchange for a fourth-round pick.

Parsons, a three-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher, formally requested a trade Friday via X, formerly known as Twitter. The 26-year-old has been a cornerstone of the Cowboys’ defense since being drafted No. 12 overall in 2021.

His departure would mark the end of a four-year tenure that saw him amass 52.5 sacks and establish himself as one of the league’s most disruptive defenders.

“Yes, I wanted to be here,” Parsons wrote. “I did everything I could to show that I wanted to be a Cowboy and wear the star on my helmet. I wanted to play in front of the best fans in sports and make this America’s team once again. The team my pops and I grew up cheering for way up in Harrisburg, PA.

Thank you Dallas 🦁👑 🙏🏾! I pic.twitter.com/EUnEj9uRUt — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) August 1, 2025

“Unfortunately, I no longer want to be here. I no longer want to be held to closed-door negotiations without my agent present.

“I no longer want shots taken at me for getting injured while laying it on the line for the organization, our fans, and my teammates. I no longer want narratives created and spread to the media about me. I had purposely stayed quiet in hopes of getting something done.”

Cowboys reportedly unwilling to trade Micah Parsons despite request

The Cowboys picked up the fifth-year option on Parsons' rookie deal, which carries a $24 million cap hit for the 2025 season, per Spotrac. However, Parsons is reportedly seeking a long-term contract extension.

Dallas previously traded wide receiver Amari Cooper in 2022, two years after his last Pro Bowl appearance. The deal sent Cooper and a sixth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for fifth- and sixth-round selections.

NFL insider Diana Russini of The Athletic reported Friday that the Cowboys do not intend to move on from its star pass rusher.

“The Dallas Cowboys have no intention of trading Micah Parsons, per sources,” Russini wrote on X. “Still, teams around the league are planning to reach out to check on his availability today.”

Former NFL executive Joe Banner weighed in on the situation online, casting doubt on the likelihood of a deal.

“Jerry is a short-term thinker & planner when it comes to running his football team,” Banner wrote. “There is no history of anybody trading away a top-tier Pro Bowl player & getting better in the short term. That’s what your research also shows. There is a minuscule to 0 chance of a trade here.”

The Cowboys are currently preparing for their preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams, set for Saturday, Aug. 9, at SoFi Stadium.