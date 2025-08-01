The Kansas City Chiefs are a motivated team following last year's debacle in the Super Bowl. It was not enough for the Chiefs to get to the championship game as the AFC champions. They were taken apart by the Philadelphia Eagles in somewhat embarrassing fashion for head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs have made it a point to say that their offense would be much more efficient and potentially dominant in 2025 after two relatively ordinary seasons. One of the ways the Chiefs are trying to sharpen their all-around performance is to practice more consistently in training camp. Reid and general manager Brett Veach are bringing in new players to push everyone on the roster just a little bit harder.

The Chiefs added three players Friday prior to the team's practice session. They include defensive backs Ajani Carter and Azizi Hearn along with wide receiver Key'Shawn Smith.

Carter played his college football with the Houston Cougars and he was credited with 22 tackles in 11 games last year. Hearn signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2023 season as an undrafted free agent.

Smith played college football at the University of Miami and Southern Methodist. He was fairly productive at the college level, recording 106 receptions for 1,581 yards and 13 touchdowns.

It may be a long shot for any of the three players to earn a roster spot on the Chiefs, but they can practice with effort in an attempt to open eyes and put productive practices on videotape.

Article Continues Below

Chiefs need their offense to get back to elite status

While Kansas City won the Super Bowl two years ago and got back to that game last year, the offense was not as dominant as it had been in the past. It's a compliment to Reid and the personnel that the Chiefs made back-to-back Super Bowl appearances even though the offense had lost some of its luster, but the focus is on playing explosive football in 2025.

They certainly have the leader under center in Mahomes. While his numbers were not as impressive the last two seasons, he clearly ranks as one of the top quarterbacks in the league. Mahomes completed 392 of 561 passes for 3,928 yards with 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last year.

When the quarterback was at his best, he threw for more than 5,000 yards and fired 50 TD passes in a single season. It's unlikely he can get to that level in 2025, but throwing for 4,500 yards or more with 35-plus TD passes would mean the Chiefs have regained much of their offensive firepower.