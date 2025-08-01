The Seattle Mariners signaled that the organization is all-in on the 2025 season by landing Eugenio Suarez in a deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The move made history, as Suarez broke Mark McGwire’s record for the most home runs by a player traded midseason. And pairing Suarez with Mariners masher Cal Raleigh created some other MLB firsts.

When Seattle added Suarez, he and Raleigh were tied for the major-league RBI lead. With the veteran third baseman coming over from the NL, it marks the first time during the deadline era (since 1995) that a league leader in RBIs has been traded during the season, per Jayson Stark of The Athletic.

And obviously, Suarez joined the other league’s RBI leader, another first. The duo were tied at 87 RBIs on the season, but Raleigh moved into the lead with his 88th run batted in on Thursday.

Mariners set up for playoff run after trade deadline additions

The Mariners also made home run history by adding Suarez. Raleigh hit his MLB-best 42nd home run on Thursday. And Suarez has 36 bombs on the season.

Only one other team in baseball history has entered August with two players who had 35+ homers, and Seattle’s the first team to do it in 66 years. The last (and only other) club to accomplish the feat was the 1961 New York Yankees, with Mickey Mantle (39) and Roger Maris (40), per The Athletic.

Maris went on to break Babe Ruth’s fabled single-season home run record that year, with 61 dingers. And it’s worth noting that Raleigh is on pace for 64 home runs this season.

The Mariners’ trade deadline additions make the team legitimate contenders in 2025. Seattle upgraded its corner infield spots and created one of the best lineups in baseball, featuring Raleigh, Suarez, Julio Rodriguez, Randy Arozarena, and Josh Naylor.

Of course, Seattle already had previously had Suarez on the roster, but the team shipped him to Arizona after the 2023 season. Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto admitted that trading Suarez was a mistake. But now the team has corrected its error.

The new offensive additions create a formidable batting order. And the Mariners already boast an excellent rotation. However, injuries have knocked Seattle’s starters off their 2024 form. If the rotation lives up to expectations over the second half, the Mariners could be the team to beat in the postseason.