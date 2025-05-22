As part of its HBCU Possibilities Program, Howard University announced on its website that five of its students had won the fifth annual Goldman Sachs Market Madness competition, earning them a $1 million prize for their institution.

Keyla Arrechea, Jordan Atkins, Aaron Harrison, Kadijah Mansaray, and Jada Rabun, the winners of the 2025 Market Madness competition, were among the Howard University students enrolled in the semester-long program, which, according to Goldman Sachs' website, aims to give students an immersive introduction to important financial concepts and their practical applications.

“I honestly don’t think it was even a question for us,” Rabun said. “We knew coming in that we wanted to win.”

In the competition, students from 11 different HBCUs faced off against the Howard team. When the program started, most of the team had not finished their first semester of college. Nevertheless, they made it through two virtual rounds and gave their final presentation live at Goldman Sachs' New York headquarters.

They were entrusted with developing a revenue development plan for Amer Sports, a multinational sportswear corporation that, according to its website, made $5.2 billion in 2024. Ahead of the 2026 Paralympic Games, Howard's team planned to introduce adapted sportswear under the company's Arc'teryx brand, with a Dick's Sporting Goods rollout. In an industry dominated by acquisition methods, their pitch—which emphasized accessibility and inclusion—was the only one centered on a product.

“We wanted to sell more than a product,” said Harrison. “It was about selling an experience.”

As stated in the release, their business strategy reflected the analytical rigor that some of them learned through the Howard University School of Business, including market research, financial forecasts, ROI modeling, and SWOT analysis. The team's majority is enrolled in the school's 21st Century Advantage Program, which places a strong emphasis on real-world case studies, teamwork, and mentoring.

Each of the five students contributes leadership and service to their larger positions on Howard's campus. The statement states that Mansaray is the head of a charity organization that serves underprivileged young people. Rabun takes part in Collegiate 100. Atkins is a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. Harrison has concentrated on Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities, while Arrechea educates other students in business strategy.