After weeks of speculation, former Howard University star Blake Harper has announced his transfer to Creighton University. He announced his transfer portal decision in an emotional 30-second video that recounted his journey through his time at Howard University, eventually showing him in a Creighton University jersey.

Harper, a freshman, claimed the MEAC Freshman of the Year award after being named Freshman of the Week an astonishing 18 times during conference play. But his accolades didn’t stop there. The Washington, D.C. native also earned the prestigious MEAC Player of the Year title following an incredible debut season at the college level.

Harper delivered standout performances throughout the season. He led the MEAC in scoring with an impressive 19.5 points per game, reaching double figures in 29 of his 32 games, including five games where he scored 30 or more points. He also ranked second in the conference in rebounding, averaging 6.3 boards per game, and placed fourth in assists with 3.5 per game, proving himself to be a well-rounded and dynamic player.

He debunked an erroneous false report that said that he was transferring to Maryland in early April. The questionable report came from Rob Reinhart. According to Awful Announcing, the Rob Reinhart account is a troll account that has been spreading false information about college basketball throughout the spring. A quick Google search reveals no evidence of any publications “Rob” has worked for or any articles under his byline.

However, through the Spring, the account has caused several erroneous reports to trend across social media. Harper quickly addressed the report by sharing a GIF to dismiss its validity. Now, with his future clear, Haprer looks to make a difference for a Creighton team that is a consistent mainstay in the March Madness tournament. The team finished 25-11 this season and 15-5 in conference. Although they lost in the Big East tournament, they still secured a March Madness bid, beating #10 Louisville but ultimately falling to Auburn.