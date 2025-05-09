From Miss Howard to Miss Dallas to Miss Texas USA, Taylor Davis was crowned Miss Texas USA 2025 last weekend. Laika Patel was named Miss Texas Teen USA 2025.

“It’s a dream five years in the making. So it’s just surreal. But I’m so ready to work. I’m so ready to make Texas proud,” says Davis in an interview with CW39

Over 60 women competed for the title of Miss Texas USA, with Davis taking the crown. With her new platform, Davis plans to spread her initiative, REIGNITE. Davis created REIGNITE during her time at Howard after noticing a lack of motivation amongst her peers as well as a fear of failure.

“I work in sports marketing, and I target youth girls’ sports teams,” says Davis. “I teach them all about goal setting and the importance of dreaming big in a workshop. And so that’s what I’m really excited to continue and just bring to a larger scale as Miss Texas USA.”

Davis has extensive experience in the pageant world, as she served as the 82nd Miss Howard University in the 2020-2021 school year. Per an interview with Voyage ATL, Davis gained her love for pageantry during her time at The Mecca.

“I discovered my love for pageants in college when I was elected the 82nd Miss Howard University,” Davis said. “This position was initially an opportunity for me to motivate my peers & student body, but it would soon become much more after I attended a leadership conference where Deshauna Barber, Miss USA 2016, was the keynote speaker. She detailed her challenges that she overcame as a black woman in the military and a black woman in pageantry. I was left with the resounding message to never let fear get in the way of achieving my dreams and never let anyone’s opinions limit where you have the potential to go. Hearing her speak not only put the idea in my head that I could be Miss USA one day, but it put the idea in my head that I could be anything I wanted to be if I worked hard and didn’t allow setbacks, challenges, or labels to overcome my will to persevere and dream.”

Now, Davis has the opportunity to compete for the same title that Barber held nine years ago, representing HBCUs as well as the state of Texas later this year.