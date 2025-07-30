With the football season weeks away, the SIAC has announced its ESPN football schedule for the season. The lineup features several of the conference's most notable programs, highly anticipated classics, as well as the conference's football championship that will be held in Atlanta, Georgia.

“Our relationship with ESPN remains steadfast as we continue our mission to enhance the visibility of our member institutions and the extraordinary student-athletes who represent them,” said SIAC Commissioner Anthony Holloman in a statement. “The 2025 season marks a new era of opportunity, and as we embark on our fifth year with ESPN, we eagerly anticipate an unforgettable season that will showcase the legacy, competitive fervor and resilience that define SIAC football.”

The full schedule is below.