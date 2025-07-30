With the football season weeks away, the SIAC has announced its ESPN football schedule for the season. The lineup features several of the conference's most notable programs, highly anticipated classics, as well as the conference's football championship that will be held in Atlanta, Georgia. 

“Our relationship with ESPN remains steadfast as we continue our mission to enhance the visibility of our member institutions and the extraordinary student-athletes who represent them,” said SIAC Commissioner Anthony Holloman in a statement. “The 2025 season marks a new era of opportunity, and as we embark on our fifth year with ESPN, we eagerly anticipate an unforgettable season that will showcase the legacy, competitive fervor and resilience that define SIAC football.”

The full schedule is below.

2025 SIAC ESPN COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
DAYDATETIME (ET)PLATFORMAWAY TEAMHOME TEAM
Sat30-Aug6:00 PMESPN+Edward WatersSavannah State
Sun31-Aug7:00 PMESPNUWinston-Salem StateTuskegee
Sat6-Sep4:00 PMESPN+MilesEdward Waters
Thu11-Sep7:00 PMESPNUFort Valley StateClark Atlanta
Sat13-Sep2:00 PMESPN+Virginia UnionEdward Waters
Thu18-Sep7:00 PMESPN+TuskegeeBenedict
Sat20-Sep3:00 PMESPN+Savannah StateMiles
Sat27-Sep3:00 PMESPN+Fort Valley StateTuskegee
Sat27-Sep6:00 PMESPN+Kentucky StateSavannah State
Sat4-Oct3:00 PMESPN+Kentucky StateMiles
Sat4-Oct7:00 PMESPN+TuskegeeMorehouse
Sat11-Oct1:00 PMESPN+Clark AtlantaAlbany State
Sat18-Oct1:00 PMESPN+LaneMorehouse
Sat18-Oct3:00 PMESPN+Savannah StateFort Valley State
Sat18-Oct3:00 PMESPN+Clark AtlantaMiles
Sat25-Oct2:00 PMESPN+Albany StateBenedict
Sat25-Oct3:00 PMESPN+AllenTuskegee
Sat1-Nov1:00 PMESPN+Savannah StateAlbany State
Sat1-Nov2:00 PMESPN+Central StateEdward Waters
Sat1-Nov6:00 PMESPN+MilesFort Valley State
Sat8-Nov2:00 PMESPN+Albany StateFort Valley State
Sat8-Nov3:00 PMESPN+TuskegeeMiles
Sat15-NovTBDTBDSIAC No. 2 SeedSIAC No. 1 Seed

 

