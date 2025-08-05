The Chicago Cubs (65-47) have played .500 baseball during the second half of the campaign, losing control of the National League Central to the MLB-leading Milwaukee Brewers (68-44). Their positioning remains solid at the moment, however, as they hold a six-and-a-half game cushion in the Wild Card standings. However, if the squad clinches a playoff berth as expected, manager Craig Counsell may find that he is lacking pitching depth.

Despite bolstering key areas of the roster (bullpen and infield), Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer received criticism for not making a big move at the 2025 trade deadline. Chicago, like every other World Series contender, refrained from shipping out top prospects for a starter who is under contract for the foreseeable future, such as Joe Ryan or Mitch Keller. Instead of going all in, or even acquiring an established veteran like Merrill Kelly, Hoyer completed a deal with the Washington Nationals for right-hander Michael Soroka.

Many fans recognized the trade for what it was: a gamble. That concern has morphed into frustration in the last day. The 2019 All-Star, who has a well-documented medical history, left his debut with the club after pitching only two innings in a loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night. The organization placed Soroka on the 15-day injured list with shoulder discomfort. Such issues often linger. Hoyer's risk might have blown up in his face immediately.

The longtime executive knows he cannot hide from this situation. “Given the market, given the asking price…we felt it was a good bet to make,” Hoyer said, per ESPN's Jesse Rogers. “Right now, it’s not looking like a good bet…Doesn’t mean he won’t help us the rest of the year. Waiting on medical stuff.”

Is the Cubs' rotation deep enough?

The North Side just let out a harmonious sigh. While it is always good to see front-office guys take accountability, fans do not want to hear it. The time to express caution over the “medical stuff” was last week, not now.

Soroka missed two full seasons with Achilles tears and has struggled when he has been on the mound over the last couple of years. He spent a month on the IL at the beginning of the campaign due to a biceps strain and posted an uninspiring 4.87 ERA in 16 starts with the Nats.

Hoyer and the Cubs obviously trust that Cy Young contender Matthew Boyd and 2024 All-Star Shota Imanaga can lead the starting rotation. The Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series last year by leaning heavily on their bullpen, and the Arizona Diamondbacks advanced to the 2023 Fall Classic with just two truly reliable starters. Moreover, rookie Cade Horton has been terrific across his last 17 innings. So, it is certainly possible the Cubbies can still claim the NL pennant this October.

But why take the more difficult path? After signing a contract extension, Jed Hoyer opted to roll the dice on Michael Soroka. He is putting faith in the core group that has positioned the franchise for its best season in at least seven years. Fans will be far more tentative, though. They have experienced too much heartbreak lately to simply give management the benefit of the doubt. And the Soroka development definitely doesn't help matters.

Chicago will look to deliver some good news in Wrigley Field on Tuesday night when it collides with the Reds for the second of a three-game series.