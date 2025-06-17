I'll just come out and say it: Love Island USA might just be one of the best TV programs I've ever seen. Sure, this is my first season watching the show, and I initially started watching because of Tuskegee University alumna Olandria Carthen, but it's been hard not to be enthralled with the show and the twists and turns that this season has taken the audience on.

What has endeared me to Love Island is the authenticity of the show and the fact that it's occurring in real time. This is my first time watching the show, so I have no idea what’s coming next. The spontaneity of the experience, combined with the fact that it’s unscripted and happening in real-time, makes it incredibly enjoyable.

The last two episodes of Love Island, where Charlie got voted off and Iris paired with Jeremiah, were some of the most captivating TV moments I’ve ever seen—right up there with Fantasia winning American Idol in 2004. Love Island has taken over our news feeds and timelines, with everyone watching and talking about it—even celebrities like Coco Gauff.

As we wait to see what happens next, both tonight and in the episodes ahead, I wanted to share a few thoughts on the drama unfolding in the villa over the past couple of weeks.

Huda's Crash Out

I believe that Huda acted erroneously in the past two episodes of Love Island, specifically in how she was talking to Jeremiah.

Huda has been an issue throughout this entire season with how she's brought the spirit of the villa down, and she has called several bombshells out of their name and has been so territorial with Jeremiah, even during the challenges. But I think that she especially stepped over a line.

One thing I always preach in discussions like this is that we can have complex thoughts. Opinions don't have to operate in absolutes, and there's room for deeper acknowledgement of context. Jeremiah was wrong for not conversing with Huda after he was paired with Iris. I understand processing the moment, but he just witnessed the person he'd connected with the most almost be sent home amid allegations that their connection wasn't truly pure. It would've made sense for him to check on her in that moment.

But he didn't. He instead argued with the other male islanders, almost attempting to win back their approval as Huda grew more emotional as the night went on. Jeremiah was absolutely wrong for that, which Nic pointed out to him later in the episode. But, Huda took things to a totally different level when she repeatedly called Jeremiah out of his name.

I believe both Huda and many viewers of the show aren’t considering that Jeremiah’s reaction, both immediately after hearing what Huda said in private and afterward when she really berated him, was because he was personally insulted. It's clear that her characterization of him based on his inaction hurt him, and he didn't properly address it with her directly. Being away from the villa on the triple date didn't help either, as Huda sat in his sorrow, and he still didn't confront Huda in their disagreement.

Jeremiah is exploring his option to… explore? 👀 #LoveIslandUSA

However, Huda's crash-out after the triple date was completely out of line. Her reaction to the male islander's conversation, or the part she overheard, was completely inappropriate and uncalled for. She not only insulted Jeremiah with derogatory names in private but escalated things further by doing so publicly in front of all the islanders. And she clearly misinterpreted what Jeremiah was saying.

Huda made things worse by dragging Iris into a situation she had nothing to do with. Iris had no interest in engaging with Jeremiah once it was clear he was focused on Huda. Instead, she started connecting with other islanders, like Charlie and Ace, and exploring new relationships.

It wasn’t her fault that America chose to pair them together, causing Jeremiah and Huda to split. She's a bombshell, and she just got to the villa! However, Huda dragging Iris into the drama and questioning her as if she were a prosecutor cross-examining a witness wasn’t fair. The other women in the villa were right to step in, check on Iris, and ensure things didn’t escalate further.

Bottom line: Huda has to find a way to control her emotions if she wants to be on a show such as this. And if she doesn't, she won't find herself in Fiji much longer.

Taylor better step up his game for Olandria

Listen, I don't know anything about anyone having a girlfriend back at home or any “scamming”. I'm a freshman to this whole entire experience, and I'll let the vets have those conversations! But, it should be clear to anyone watching that there isn't a real love triangle between Olandria, Taylor, and Jalen. One person has clearly not been trying the past two weeks, and the other has been applying subtle pressure to pursue the person he likes, only days after arriving.

Let's be honest: there's not a huge difference between Taylor and Austin's situation with Chelly. The only thing that differs is that Taylor has a great personality and is well-received by the other islanders. Taylor has done just as much as Austin up to this point to truly form a connection with his partner.

It seems genuine that Olandria appreciates building more of a friendship with Taylor. However, this is Love Island, and it doesn’t look like Taylor is making much of an effort to connect with anyone in the villa, including Olandria. Unlike some of the other islanders who are actively exploring real connections, Taylor doesn’t seem to be doing the same. It almost feels like he’s there just to provide some comic relief and help Ace maintain Chelly's interest.

I know Ace isn’t a favorite for many people online, but I think what he said in the last episode was spot on. He told him that if he wants to win Olandria’s interest, he needs to put in the effort. Otherwise, he risks ending up on the losing side of this love triangle, with Jalen being the one she chooses and him heading home to whatever other…connections he's recently fostered.

My guy Ace really gets a bad rap

I feel like Ace is misunderstood, and some of the online criticism about him seems a bit too harsh. While it's clear that Ace is a player, I do think he's been wasting Chelly's time. But, I do believe Ace is genuinely interested in Chelly and seems to have made an effort to build a connection with her, even though they aren’t coupled up heading into the latest episode. Regardless of what people are saying, those breakfast dates are him showing effort to connect with her, and he's constantly done that as he's explored his other options.

Also, although Ace is one of the youngest members in the house, he often demonstrates remarkable wisdom when addressing serious topics. This was especially evident during his thoughtful speech when he ultimately cast his vote to send Huda off the island.

I so believe it's time for Ace to start taking Shelly seriously and stop playing games with someone who clearly cares about him and shares mutual romantic interest. However, I think many of the discussions about Ace are off the mark. He’s not as bad as some of the online comments make him seem.

Ready For What's Next

This is one of the most compelling TV shows that I've ever watched, and I appreciate our fellow HBCU alumna Olandria for appearing on this show and sparking my interest in it because this is probably one of the best viewing experiences that I've ever had in my time watching TV. I'm invested to the end, and I'm excited to see what happens next with this dynamic group of Islanders.