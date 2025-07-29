Following Deion Sanders' admission that he had bladder cancer, Good Morning America and Fox NFL Kickoff host Michael Strahan posted a heartfelt post to his social media account in support of the football star turned college football coach.Strahan and Sanders are close, both being former standout defensive players in the NFL during the same era, as well as sharing business pursuits.

Proud of my brotha @DeionSanders . He has continued to fight and do it while using his platform to help others. Love you my man… and can’t wait to see you back out there doing what you are meant to do, COACH!! This photo is from back in the day when he was coaching high school… pic.twitter.com/a0B6B5wwLZ — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) July 28, 2025

Strahan posted a picture of him and Sanders on his X account and said, “Proud of my brotha @DeionSanders. He has continued to fight and do it while using his platform to help others. Love you my man… and can’t wait to see you back out there doing what you are meant to do, COACH!! This photo is from back in the day when he was coaching high school ball… “he ain’t new to this, he’s true to it”… if you don’t believe he’s doing this for the love of the kids and giving young men and women an opportunity on and off the field, I respectfully ask you to please think again.”

Yesterday afternoon, Sanders held a press conference to provide an update on his health. Joining him were Colorado assistant athletic trainer Lauren Askevold and Dr. Janet Kukreja, the Director of Urologic Oncology at the CU Cancer Center and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital. They revealed that Sanders had been diagnosed with bladder cancer during the offseason, after a routine check-up uncovered an invasive tumor. During the press conference, he announced that he underwent a procedure to remove his bladder and he is cured of his cancer.

Sanders kept his diagnosis private, even keeping his health battle from his sons, Sheduer and Shilo Sanders, who are both currently with NFL teams. Deion Sanders, affectionately known as “Coach Prime”, is expected to be on the sidelines this Fall with the Buffaloes' first game against Georgia Tech on August 29th at 8 PM EST on ESPN.