Tremaine Jackson and Prairie View A&M secured a huge recruiting win, landing one of the best running backs in the class of 2026. Aldine Davis High School star  Nicholas Tramble has committed to the Panthers, choosing to attend the Texas-based, FCS competing HBCU over several major FBS programs such as UNLV, Kansas State, Texas State, Arizona, Rice, Kansas, SMU. Tremble announced his recruitment on his social media accounts.

H-Town we home baby 💜💛🐾,” he said in the caption.

Tramble committing to Prairie View A&M is indeed a huge win. Ranked as the No. 247 overall player in Texas and the No. 120 running back in the nation by the 247Sports Composite, his commitment is the fourth-highest in Prairie View A&M history. His stats back up his high ranking.

Over three seasons, Tramble has recorded 2,478 rushing yards, 29 touchdowns, and over 3,000 all-purpose yards, consistently averaging 100+ all-purpose yards per game. As a freshman, he earned second-team All-District honors with 675 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 10.4 yards per carry. In his junior year, he led his district in rushing with nearly 1,100 yards, 10 touchdowns, and over 1,200 all-purpose yards, earning first-team All-District recognition.

Now, he's committing to Jackson's Panthers in the same year that he boasts the top recruiting class in the SWAC per 247 Sports. A list of the players that he secured commitments for this season is below, per 247Sports. Jackson brought in 21 commitments in his 2025 class, with 20 of them being transfers

NamePositionUniversity
Brandon CampbellRBUMass
Elijah WilsonSUNLV
Darrell StarlingSTroy
Cameron PascalIOLMemphis
Jyzaiah RockwellWRSam Houston
Ashton OjiakuSRice
Jeremiah MawaliIOLJames Madison
Aiden WebbKUTEP
Jalen O'NealSSam Houston
Ray'Quan BellIOLHouston
Trae DavisWRKansas State
Travor RandleCBLouisiana-Monroe
Mandel EugeneLBTulane
CK CarterOTUTEP
Kheagian HeckamanTETennessee State
Cameron BonnerWRBaylor
Ja'Koby BanksWRMemphis
Michael Ray Jr.SUTEP
Matthew MooreLBNorth Texas
Tay'Shawn WilsonCBBaylor
More HBCU News
Alabama A&M offensive lineman Carson Vinson (OL45) answers questions at a press conference
Why Carson Vinson isn’t proud to be the only HBCU player drafted to the NFLRandall Barnes ·
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. have inducted Olympian Gabby Thomas and CNN anchor and analyst Laura Coates as honorary members.
Gabby Thomas speaks on becoming a member of Alpha Kappa AlphaKiya Wimbush-Robinson ·
Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) controls the ball against Los Angeles Sparks forward Emma Cannon (32) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena.
A’ja Wilson pays homage to Alpha Kappa Alpha with new shoe colorwayKiya Wimbush-Robinson ·
Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Sam Cassell looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center.
Sam Cassell, Scottie Pippen were contacted for Tennessee State job during searchRandall Barnes ·
Feb 5, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Malcolm-Jamal Warner presents awards during the Grammy Awards Premiere
Keisha Knight Pulliam pays tribute to Malcolm-Jamar Warner in emotional postRandall Barnes ·
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the spring game at Folsom Field.
Colorado HC Deion Sanders cured from bladder cancer after offseason proceduresTroy Finnegan ·