Tremaine Jackson and Prairie View A&M secured a huge recruiting win, landing one of the best running backs in the class of 2026. Aldine Davis High School star Nicholas Tramble has committed to the Panthers, choosing to attend the Texas-based, FCS competing HBCU over several major FBS programs such as UNLV, Kansas State, Texas State, Arizona, Rice, Kansas, SMU. Tremble announced his recruitment on his social media accounts.

H-Town we home baby 💜💛🐾,” he said in the caption.

Tramble committing to Prairie View A&M is indeed a huge win. Ranked as the No. 247 overall player in Texas and the No. 120 running back in the nation by the 247Sports Composite, his commitment is the fourth-highest in Prairie View A&M history. His stats back up his high ranking.

Over three seasons, Tramble has recorded 2,478 rushing yards, 29 touchdowns, and over 3,000 all-purpose yards, consistently averaging 100+ all-purpose yards per game. As a freshman, he earned second-team All-District honors with 675 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 10.4 yards per carry. In his junior year, he led his district in rushing with nearly 1,100 yards, 10 touchdowns, and over 1,200 all-purpose yards, earning first-team All-District recognition.

Now, he's committing to Jackson's Panthers in the same year that he boasts the top recruiting class in the SWAC per 247 Sports. A list of the players that he secured commitments for this season is below, per 247Sports. Jackson brought in 21 commitments in his 2025 class, with 20 of them being transfers