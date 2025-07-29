Earlier this month, Olympic gold medalist Gabby Thomas was inducted as an honorary member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., alongside former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, CNN anchor and analyst Laura Coates, and model Beverly Johnson. Thomas recently expressed gratitude in a statement on her personal X account.

“✨Deeply honored to be inducted as an Honorary Member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated💕💚

Sisterhood and service have always been very important to me, so to stand alongside a long line of leaders committed to serving and uplifting is truly an honor beyond words.

Thank you to my @akasorority1908 sisters for welcoming me, and of course to my fellow honorary inductees—the amazing @K_JeanPierre, @thelauracoates, and @BeverlyJohnson1💗”

Thomas made Olympic history as the first Ivy League graduate to win a track and field medal. Her personal best time in the 200-meter sprint was 21.60 seconds, making her one of the fastest women in history. At the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, she won gold in the 200-meter and 4×100-meter relay events after winning medals at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

She is a Harvard University graduate with a master's degree in epidemiology and a degree in neurobiology and global health. She is a strong supporter of expanding diversity in STEM professions outside of the track and frequently utilizes her position to encourage young women of color to choose careers in public health and science.

Honorary membership is the highest recognition awarded by Alpha Kappa Alpha to women who best represent the organization's values of sisterhood, service, and scholarship. Full participation in the sorority's activities and community service projects is encouraged for honorary members.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., was founded on January 15, 1908, on the campus of Howard University by nine collegiate women. The sorority has over 380,000 members in both graduate and undergraduate chapters located in 12 countries. Thomas now joins a distinct list of honorary members of the sorority, including Brandy Norwood, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lisa Leslie, and Rosa Parks.