Only days after announcing his transfer from Delaware State, Marqui Adams has drawn significant interest from both Jackson State and Southern University as a quarterback option leading into the start of the season in August. Adams announced he received offers from both programs on his social media accounts, the only offers he posted since July 26th.

Over three seasons at Delaware State, Adams played in 19 games, recording 16 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions. He averaged 135.6 passing yards per game overall, with 171.8 yards per game during last fall. After a disappointing 2024 season, Adams entered the transfer portal but decided to stay when Jackson was named head coach, later participating in the Spring Game.

Earlier this year, Adams appeared ready to shine as a standout talent during Jackson's first season. He delivered an impressive performance in the Spring game, throwing a 14-yard touchdown to Corey Palmer and showcasing his dual-threat skills as both a passer and a runner.

Jackson spoke highly of him after the spring game, saying, “Marquis is a playmaker, man, He can do some special things with his legs. As you saw today, he scored like a 50-yard touchdown. He can make plays on the ground.”

Jackson also looked to continue test his ability. “But overall he’s able to show that he can get it done. We’ve just got to keep building on it. We’ve got to put him in situations to make him uncomfortable — to see how he would perform. Nothing in this sport, in this game, is just going to be easy.”

But, clearly, both Adams and Delaware State sought to go a different direction. Following Adams's departure, the Hornets landed former Sacramento State quarterback Kaiden Bennet, per a report by FCS Central's Zach McKinnell. Bennett is an experienced QB with 2,192 passing yards, 16 passing touchdowns, 577 rushing yards, and six rushing touchdowns in 2023.

He led the Hornets to the second round of the FCS Playoffs and secured an FBS win over Stanford. In the 30-23 victory, Bennett threw for 279 yards and one touchdown, as well as ran for 100 yards and scored one touchdown with his legs. Bennett will likely be a serious contender to be the starting quarterback in DeSean Jackson's first year at the helm of Delaware State.

Meanwhile, Adams looks to see where his future lies in HBCU football. He could be the latest talented player on a Jackson State team replete with talent as they look to repeat as SWAC and Celebration Bowl champions. Meanwhile, Terrence Graves and Southern University look to continue to dominate the SWAC West as he's retolled his roster for his second year leading the program.