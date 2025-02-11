On Super Bowl Sunday Michael Vick signed off as a Fox Sports football analyst for the last time before he embarks on his new HBCU coaching journey. Vick, the former football star turned broadcaster, was named head coach of Norfolk State in December. On December 22nd, just one day before his introductory press conference, he delivered an emotional message to fans on Fox NFL Kickoff.

“First off, just, being a big part of Fox Sports… I love you guys, I love everybody in this building. And this administration have been amazing to me,” Vick began. “This wasn’t easy, bittersweet, but when you got a chance to go, get an opportunity to go lead young men in your community, where I grew up, y’know watching this team, and I wanted them to be assured that they wanted me as the head coach with no (prior coaching) experience. But I got what it takes, I got the right people around me, and I’m ready to embark on a new journey.”

Vick remained on the show until Super Bowl Sunday, which Fox broadcasted this year. He started his journey with the show in 2017, the year that he officially retired from the NFL. He continued to be a mainstay on the program even with an often rotating cast.

Fox Sports host Charissa Thompson had very kind words to say to Vick during his final broadcast.

“Mike, I got to tell you, since I've been up here with you the longest, I adore you. You are a class act. I just…I love you as a person. I know I speak for all of us. I'm going to get emotional about it because you're such a good man. You are. I'm really proud of the journey that you're on. We can't wait to see what you do in your next chapter. Our loss is their gain. And we're really, really excited for you.”

Vick has already been making moves since being announced as head coach of Norfolk State. Immediately following his hire, Vick signed several key transfers such as quarterback Izrael Carter. Norfolk State's National Signing Day class under Vick class features 30 players, including transfers from FBS programs, other HBCU football teams, and a blend of high school recruits. Vick assembled a skilled coaching staff with extensive experience both as professional players and as college-level coaches.

With spring on the horizon, Vick appears ready to revitalize Norfolk State's struggling football program, aiming to bring it to the same level of success as the university's men's and women's basketball teams.