Former NFL superstar and current Fox Sports NFL analyst Michael Vick was announced as Norfolk State's next head coach on Friday afternoon following weeks of speculation. But, Sacramento State was indeed a contender for Vick, as reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday afternoon.

Sacramento State, which reportedly promised an expansive NIL budget and outlined plans for a move to FBS with a new stadium, tried to lure Vick as part of its program’s ambitious rebuild.

“Sacramento State is in discussions to hire former Pro-Bowl QB Mike Vick as its new head coach, per sources. Sacramento State plans to move up to FBS, is building a new stadium and has over $50 million in NIL,” Schefter reported on Monday afternoon.

Sacramento State President J. Luke Wood confirmed discussions with the former Atlanta Falcons star.

“He has expressed interest in the position, and yes, I did meet with him about his interest in Sac State football and our athletic rise,” President Wood stated, according to Schefter. “As you can imagine, given the success of our athletic programs, our football head coach job is an attractive role.”

Despite the attractive features of the offer, Vick’s decision ultimately came down to more personal factors.

“Sacramento State had a great situation. They had tons of NIL money and tons of opportunity,” Vick told RJ Young of Fox Sports when discussing his decision. “But I didn’t want to make my decision based on money. I wanted to make it based on what I could do and who I could sincerely help. And I think, you know, I can help on both sides. But I felt like it was great to go back home and do it in my backyard. And that was probably the deciding factor, having the chance to do it back where I grew up.”

Norfolk State University, located in Vick’s home state of Virginia, hired the former Atlanta Falcons quarterback after parting ways with coach Dawson Odoms, who led the Spartans for four seasons. The decision to bring in Vick signals a new chapter for the FCS program, which hopes that Vick’s football expertise and celebrity appeal will energize its recruitment and on-field success.

Meanwhile, Sacramento State has moved quickly to fill its vacancy, announcing UNLV offensive coordinator Brennan Marion as its next head coach. Marion, known for his high-powered “Go-Go Offense,” helped elevate UNLV’s offense to national relevance this past season. Sacramento State struggled this year with a 3-9 record but aims to rise in prominence by dominating the new NIL landscape of college football and look to make an FBS move by joining the newly constructed Pac-12 Conference.

As for Vick, the decision to return to Virginia marks an opportunity to reconnect with his roots while mentoring young athletes looking to make their mark on the football field. Norfolk State fans are eager to see what the former Pro Bowl quarterback can bring to the program.

“I understand the position that Norfolk State is in,” Vick told Young. “I understand where we are. There's going to be a lot of kids out there that are looking for opportunities to play football, to play at a level where they can continue to grow. I'm looking forward to that part, working with kids each and every day, as opposed to, you know, a two-day football camp.”

Vick will be officially introduced during a press conference on December 23rd at 10 AM EST. The press conference will be available on YouTube, Facebook, X, and Instagram.