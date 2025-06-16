With Fall fast approaching and Michael Vick gearing up for his debut season with Norfolk State, ticket prices to watch the Spartans are anticipated to rise significantly. In April, Norfolk State released its full football schedule, including five home games. The announcement revealed that season tickets will cost $200 in 2024, an 82% increase from the previous price of $110.

The price increase comes as no surprise, with more football fans likely eager to watch Vick take on the role of an HBCU head coach. This aligns with Norfolk State's broader strategy to boost revenue for its athletics program and maintain competitiveness across all sports. Additionally, the House v. NCAA Settlement provides a new opportunity to support these efforts.

Norfolk State is one of several HBCUs participating in the House settlement, enabling the Spartans to explore the NCAA's revenue-sharing plan established by the House vs. NCAA agreement. Under this new model, a portion of every ticket sale will directly benefit Spartan student-athletes.

“Our decision to join the NCAA's revenue-sharing plan emphasizes Norfolk State's unwavering commitment to our student athletes,” Norfolk State Director of Athletics Dr. Melody Webb said in a statement. “This choice to opt into the principles of the House Settlement underscores our dedication to advancing our athletics department as we prepare for a new era in collegiate athletics. As we join other institutions in adopting this evolving revenue-sharing model, we remain committed to navigating this journey for the benefit of our student-athletes. We are resolute in our goal to not only stay competitive but also achieve championship success.”,

The settlement compensates former and current athletes who were denied the opportunity to benefit from their name, image, and likeness (NIL) before the NCAA policy changes in 2021. Additionally, football teams can now exceed the 63 equivalency scholarships if their budgets allow it. It will be interesting to see how the competitive landscape of HBCU football in Michael Vick's first year with Norfolk State will be in this new era.