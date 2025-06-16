Several HBCUs are opting into the NCAA House settlement that is set to shape the future of college athletics, specifically football. Per HERO Sports Senior Analyst Sam Herder, all 12 SWAC member schools will be opting into the settlement.

“FCS News: All 12 SWAC members will opt into the House settlement. The conference will not set scholarship caps, meaning football teams can go above 63 equivalency scholarships if they can afford to do so,” Herder posted on his X account.

The Southwestern Athletic Conference held its 2025 Annual Spring Meetings last Friday and Saturday, during which a vote was taken to opt into the settlement. The conference decided not to impose scholarship caps on any of the sports it currently sponsors.

Per a statement released by the conference, SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland underscored the importance of the decision.

“This is undoubtedly a significant moment for the Southwestern Athletic Conference and our twelve member institutions. As we move forward into a new era of intercollegiate athletics, the Southwestern Athletic Conference remains steadfast in our commitment to provide our membership with the resources needed to positively impact our student-athletes academically and athletically.”

Article Continues Below

The settlement, which compensates former and current athletes denied opportunities to benefit from their name, image, and likeness (NIL) prior to NCAA policy changes in 2021, also introduces a revenue-sharing framework. This new model enables institutions to directly allocate resources to student-athletes while maintaining compliance with NCAA guidelines.

Norfolk State also opted into the House settlement, correlating the move with the arrival of Michael Vick as the head coach of the institution. Norfolk State joined Morgan State in opting into the settlement.

“Our decision to join the NCAA's revenue-sharing plan emphasizes Norfolk State's unwavering commitment to our student athletes,” Norfolk State Director of Athletics Dr. Melody Webb said in a statement. “This choice to opt into the principles of the House Settlement underscores our dedication to advancing our athletics department as we prepare for a new era in collegiate athletics. As we join other institutions in adopting this evolving revenue-sharing model, we remain committed to navigating this journey for the benefit of our student-athletes. We are resolute in our goal to not only stay competitive but also achieve championship success.”,

She added “NSU is fortunate to have true Spartan fans, and for the first time ever, their purchase of a season ticket will benefit the NSU Athletic Department while providing direct financial support to our student athletes.”