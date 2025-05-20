A former HBCU quarterback has earned a place on the reigning national champion Ohio State Buckeyes. Former North Carolina A&T quarterback Eli Brickhandler is joining the team and announced his commitment on his X account. He will be one of many quarterbacks from the Buckeyes to contend for playing time at the QB spot, behind Julian Sayin, Lincoln Kienholz, and Tavien St. Clair, but he has the chance to earn his way to the top and showcase his skills at the highest level.

Before college, Brickhandler excelled at Pittsburg High School in California and spent a prep year at AHOP Christian Leadership Academy. During high school, he earned all-league honors in both his junior and senior years, throwing for nearly 2,800 yards and rushing for over 800 as a senior.

Brickhandler began his college journey at North Carolina A&T, where he played in seven games as a redshirt freshman in 2022. That season, he completed 28 of 56 passes for 354 yards and two touchdowns while adding 176 rushing yards and two scores on 43 carries. As a true freshman, he saw limited action but still managed a touchdown pass in two appearances. After transferring to Houston Christian ahead of the 2024 season, Brickhandler appeared in eight games. He threw for 557 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 264 yards on 63 attempts.

Ohio State is riding high after a tremendous run to a national championship, finishing the season with a 14-2 record. They were effective in the expanded College Football Playoff, dispatching Tennessee and Oregon in blowouts before besting Texas and ultimately beating Notre Dame in the National Championship. Even though the Buckeyes lost a few pieces, they are still expected to be a fierce contender that will remain at the pinnacle of college football.

Brickhandler will add even more talent to the team as they look to repeat as champions once again.