North Carolina A&T’s track and field program is celebrating a standout season with an exciting new partnership with Mielle Organics. The beauty brand, known for supporting HBCU athletic programs like Florida A&M’s cheerleading team, is investing $200,000 into the program, according to the athletic department.

Mielle Organics has announced a partnership that includes annual product donations, hair care educational resources, and direct funding to support training, travel, and equipment needs for HBCU athletic programs. This initiative aims to tackle funding challenges often faced by HBCU athletics while fostering wellness and confidence among Black student-athletes.

Florida A&M cheer and Hampton University basketball also work with the brand. In 2023, Florida A&M secured a $250,000 partnership with Mielle that included product sampling, activations, social media campaigns and allowed the FAMU cheer team to be brand ambassadors for the company.

In 2024, Hampton University women's basketball inked a deal with Mielle via their NIL collective, In addition to the $200,000 initial commitment to the Lady Pirates, Mielle created a $100,000 endowment scholarship to aid student-athletes through its charitable division, Mielle Cares. A mentorship program run by the WNBA was another aspect of the collaboration that aimed to promote leadership and growth on and off the court.

For the Aggies, The announcement couldn't have come at a better time. North Carolina A&T secured the 2025 Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) Men’s Outdoor Track and Field Championship with an impressive 177 points. This victory marked their first outdoor league title since their MEAC win in 2021 and completed their sweep of the 2025 CAA indoor and outdoor titles. It also brought the program’s total to seven outdoor conference championships.

The Aggies dominated on Thursday, winning six events: the 400m, 800m, 400m hurdles, shot put, triple jump, and the 4x400m relay. In the 400m, they claimed the top four spots. This continues their run of athletic excellence in the CAA, as the women's basketball team has found immense success.