Former South Carolina State University standout and decorated NFL veteran Shaquille Leonard returned to his alma mater on Sunday to share his insights and expertise with the current Bulldogs football team. His visit aims to inspire a new generation of players as the team gears up to defend its MEAC Conference championship in a bid to return to the Celebration Bowl.

During his conversation with the team, captured on video by the South Carolina State football account on X, Leonard spoke about the mindset and work ethic that fueled his career, from his record-setting days in Orangeburg to his success in the NFL.

“But what made me who I am was I fell in love with the process. I fell in love with outworking the person beside me. And when I, when I made it to the NFL, the great Dwight Greenie, my first year there, he told me that the person you are now and the person that you want to become cannot coexist at the same time.”

He continued, “A lot of people think that this game owe you something. This game do not owe you nothing. But the crazy part is you owe this game everything that you got because the game can give you everything that you possibly want in life.”

Leonard's return comes as South Carolina State looks to continue its legacy of producing NFL-ready talent. The program has a strong history of success, first under the legendary Buddy Pough and now under head coach Chennis Berry. Pough had a penchant for producing NFL-ready talent that went on to make their mark in the pros. Leonard was no different. He left an undeniable mark on the Bulldogs football program.

As a Bulldog, he became the school's all-time leading tackler, finishing his collegiate career with 393 total tackles. His impressive stat line also included 53.5 tackles for loss, 22 sacks, 12 interceptions, and six forced fumbles. His dominant performance earned him All-MEAC honors in all four seasons and back-to-back MEAC Defensive Player of the Year awards in 2016 and 2017.

His tremendous talent and on-field leadership led to him being drafted in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts. Leonard quickly transitioned his collegiate success to the professional level, going on to have a stellar career that included three selections as an NFL All-Pro. Over his six seasons in the league, he appeared in 75 regular-season games, recording 637 tackles, 31 passes defended, 16 sacks, and 12 interceptions. In 2023, his most recent season, he played in 14 games and concluded with 88 tackles. He is currently a free agent after last taking the field for the Eagles.

South Carolina State will begin its season with a non-conference matchup against Wofford on Friday, Aug. 30, with kickoff scheduled for 6 p.m.