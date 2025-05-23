Virginia football legend Tommy Reamon, who also served as a key mentor to Michael Vick, has passed away at the age of 73, per a report by WTKR. Reamon's son Tommy Reamon Jr. posted an update about his father's health on Facebook, sharing that he had a stroke and he was in the hospital.

Reamon Jr.'s post read:

“For Those Who Love My Father

Earlier this week, my dad suffered a stroke. He is still in the hospital in stable condition, he is resting and recovering but not fully responsive yet.. At this time, he does not have his phone, and we are not allowing visitors as we focus on his recovery.

I know how much he means to so many of you—whether as a mentor, friend, coach, or just a source of wisdom and strength. Right now, we need that same strength poured back into him through your prayers, positive thoughts, and well wishes.

This is a very tough moment, but we are standing together as a family, believing in his resilience. Please continue to lift him up as we navigate this road to recovery. I will share updates when I can.

Thank you for your love and support!”

Reamon Jr. continued to post updates about his father into April, and last week he shared that his conditioning wasn't improving as hoped.

“He has not been making the improvements like we all would hope. It's been an emotional battle every single day…Pops, I love you. The city loves you,”

Reamon was a standout running back from George Washington Carver High School in Virginia, excelled at Fort Scott Junior College, leading the NJCAA in rushing yards and touchdowns while earning All-American honors and winning a National Championship. He was Drafted in 1974 by the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers and the WFL's Florida Blazers. He went on to became a star in the WFL, earning MVP honors and setting multiple rushing records. After the WFL dissolved, he played briefly for the Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs, the CLF's Saskatchewan Roughriders, and had tryouts with the Chicago Bears and Washington Redskins.

He mentored several standout quarterbacks in the Virginia area, including Michael Vick. Reamon served as Vick's high school football coach during his time at Ferguson and Warwick. He also served as a counsel for Vick as he weighed accepting the head coaching position at Norfolk State University.

“Michael sat right over there about 10 days ago,” Reamon said to WKTR in December. “We talked about coaching and we knew nothing about this.”

Reamon added at the time, “Michael was one of the top quarterbacks in America when he played for me. He's now showing people that he can talk that language, that he can teach.”

Norfolk State released a statement about Reamon's passing, saying, “The Norfolk State University athletic department is saddened to hear of the passing of local football legend Tommy Reamon. Coach Reamon was a one-of-a-kind figure who impacted countless members of the Hampton Roads community – including our head football coach Michael Vick. He will be deeply missed. At this time, we request privacy for Coach Vick and his family as they mourn the loss of a close friend and longtime mentor.”