This season of Love Island was truly a rollercoaster ride from start to finish. But through all the twists and turns, one thing remained consistently clear: the unwavering poise and grace of Olandria. Entering the villa alongside Chelley as one of the first two Islanders we met, Olandria quickly became a voice of reason and a rational narrator in a villa often filled with nonsensical pairings and unexpected occurrences.

She was truly a light on the season, shining brightly in challenges and throughout the villa itself. Always calm, cool, and collected, Olandria never shied away from “standing on business” and speaking her mind. She navigated the show with an uncompromising dedication to the standards she upheld, both in her relationships and as a woman.

Even when her pairing with Taylor consistently seemed off, she attempted to show loyalty and meet him where he was. When he chose Clarke, Olandria composed herself and operated with immense grace, even in the face of inconsistent communication and a clear lack of effort from his side.

Olandria initially found herself in a connection with Taylor that always seemed…off. From the beginning, it never truly felt like Taylor harbored genuine affection or admiration for her that would resemble a healthy relationship. Their dynamic consistently differed from the other couples in the villa.

While they seemed to connect on a non-intimate level, which is certainly important, their moments of physical touch and intimacy never appeared to resonate with Taylor in the same way they did with Olandria. What Olandria didn't know was that Taylor had admitted to Ace that he wasn't physically attracted to her. This underlying lack of attraction made it seem unlikely that their pairing would ever make it to the finish line, despite some cast members believing otherwise.

I still find myself disappointed that Jalen wasn't truly given the chance to explore a connection with Olandria. We'll never know if it would have worked, but he simply wasn't given the time to form the same level of bond with her that Taylor had from the start of the show. Jalen entered as a bombshell and was dumped only three episodes later. I personally believe that Jalen and Olandria could have truly blossomed into one of the strongest couples in the villa. However, Olandria ultimately chose Taylor out of what she perceived as loyalty. It became clear, however, that Taylor didn't reciprocate that loyalty in the same way.

As this season concludes, one thing stands out: Taylor choosing Clarke over Olandria was never the core issue. The real problem was Taylor's consistent lack of good communication that should have accompanied his somewhat flippant actions towards Clarke. We saw in their conversations that Taylor claimed he wanted to explore both connections, yet he clearly made his decision to not only keep Clarke, but also push Olandria onto the chopping block, nearly sending her home for a second time.

Had Taylor been honest about his lack of attraction to Olandria, or if he had simply communicated his desire to explore more rather than acting as if their connection was exclusive, I believe things would have played out differently. It's possible Jalen might have even stayed in the villa for an extra week or two. But Taylor wasn't honest, and that's where the problem lay.

I don't think Taylor will ever fully understand this, but even through it all, Olandria kept her head up, enjoyed the experience, and ultimately, circumstances aligned for her to be paired with Nic. Days before the finale, Taylor and Clarke exited the villa. I've said it before, and I'll say it again: Olandria's story this season is incredibly compelling because it mirrors so many of our own journeys toward personal growth.

What Olandria showed us on screen, both during her relationship with Taylor and in the moments thereafter, is a profound level of self-understanding, grace, and forgiveness. Her journey taught us about moving on without internalizing the hurt, acknowledging and processing it, but ultimately moving forward with grace. Throughout the season, Olandria was a fantastic representation of Black women and HBCUs. She frequently showcased her sharp intellect and emotional intelligence as she navigated the complex dynamics of the villa.

This is precisely why much of the criticism she faced, particularly concerning her early situation with Huda at the start of the season and the “stand on business” challenge, felt so unfounded. It was clear that Olandria stood on a certain standard and code; to be considered a “girl's girl,” there had to be a reciprocal standard of loyalty and friendship within the villa's connections.

Despite being a fan favorite, Olandria and Chelley both dealt with a strange wave of attacks and mischaracterizations about their intentions and how they handled various conflicts. Yet, through it all, Olandria continued to exude grace, poise, and style. I genuinely believe Olandria is a true representation of educated Black women across the nation.

Now, even without the grand victory on the show, she leaves with a connection with Nic that she can choose to continue to build, and an audience of millions who will almost certainly follow her journey. I can’t wait to see what happens on August 25th during the official Love Island USA Season 7 reunion to see what becomes of their connection.