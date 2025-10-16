The conversation surrounding Tennessee State University joining an HBCU conference has been fervent for years. HBCU football fans, desiring strengthened Black college conferences, have consistently called for programs like TSU to return to their traditional roots.

TSU is currently a member of the Ohio Valley Conference, a conference it joined in 1986 and became a charter football member in 1988. For decades, the Tigers have balanced facing HBCU opponents with competing in a non-HBCU conference, aiming to win FCS championships. However, with the OVC facing significant instability, the time for TSU to make a definitive move is now.

The OVC is Not a Viable Long-Term Destination

The argument for Tennessee State leaving the OC and joining an HBCU conference isn't new. In fact, it has been an ongoing conversation due to the most recent news and rumors surrounding the OVC. The Ohio Valley Conference appears to be on a path of significant membership attrition, making it an unstable destination for TSU. Tennessee Tech has made the decision to leave the OVC for the Southern Conference (effective July 1, 2026).

More recently, Little Rock officially announced it will be leaving the OVC to join the United Athletic Conference (UAC), also effective July 1, 2026. With these two confirmed departures, the OVC will drop to just eight full-time football-sponsoring members. Further compounding this risk are persistent rumors that fellow OVC members Southeast Missouri State (SEMO) and UT Martin are also being targeted by conferences like the UAC. If those programs were to depart, it would place the OVC in a precarious position, forcing TSU, the conference's lone HBCU, to have real internal discussions about its next move.

Why the SWAC is the Perfect Cultural and Geographic Fit

It makes the most sense for Tennessee State to join the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). The SWAC has been proactive in conference realignment, strengthening its brand by adding Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman in 2021. This move has already paid dividends, as FAMU immediately boosted the conference's competitive profile by winning the 2023 SWAC Championship and Celebration Bowl. The SWAC's additions have secured a strong footing in the Florida media market, and including TSU would further bolster the conference's strength by adding the major market of Nashville, Tennessee.

I can confirm, the SWAC Commissioner has reached out to the Tennessee State Athletics Director and thus the proverbial ball is in the Big Blue Tigers' backcourt. — J Kenyatta Cavil (@DrKenyattaCavil) March 3, 2022

SWAC officials are aware of this potential. Per a 2022 report by HBCU Gameday and a March 2022 tweet by Dr. Kenyatta Cavil, SWAC Commissioner Charles McClelland reached out to Tennessee State about a potential membership. While not much public movement has occurred since those preliminary conversations, the rationale for the move is sound.

The move for TSU to the SWAC is logistically and culturally feasible due to proximity and tradition. TSU is in close driving proximity to the core of the SWAC East Division, including Alabama A&M (180 miles), Alabama State (300 miles), Mississippi Valley State (300 miles), and Jackson State (390 miles).

The fact that four core conference opponents (all of whom compete in the SWAC East) are accessible by a day's round-trip bus drive would significantly mitigate travel costs, making the SWAC a much more appealing economic option than the OVC or other conferences.

A SWAC move would also immediately revive key HBCU rivalries, which translates to massive revenue and fan enthusiasm. This includes re-establishing the historic rivalry with Jackson State, which used to face off annually in the Southern Heritage Classic. The matchup gained significant fanfare during the coaching duel between Tennessee State's Eddie George and then-JSU coach Deion Sanders in 2021 and 2022. TSU would also cement its rivalry with Alabama A&M, which they faced earlier this year in the Legacy Series game in September. They can re-establish their rivalry with Florida A&M, with whom the Tigers competed annually in the Atlanta Football Classic from 1998-2010.

The cultural fit is also undeniable. TSU boasts the celebrated Aristocrat of Bands, which would fit perfectly into the SWAC's renowned collection of marching bands, including Jackson State's Sonic Boom of the South and Southern University's Human Jukebox. Plus, Tennessee State would be eligible to compete in the Celebration Bowl should they win the SWAC Championship, providing a premier post-season opportunity it currently lacks.

A strong team that does not win the Celebration Bowl bid could still easily contend for an at-large berth in the FCS Playoffs, as Florida A&M did in the 2021 season. This allows Tennessee State to truly have the best of both worlds. While conference alignment is not limited to just football, the revenue generation opportunities would be endless.

Why the MEAC and CAA Do Not Make Sense

The SWAC clearly makes the most sense for Tennessee State to consider if it were to leave the OVC. But there have been conversations amongst HBCU sports fans about if the Tigers would be a good fit in the MEAC or even joining North Carolina A&T and Hampton in the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA). Neither of these options is feasible at all.

While I would love for Tennessee State to join the MEAC, travel costs would not make it a sustainable option. The MEAC's footprint is primarily on the Upper East Coast, meaning even its closest schools, such as South Carolina State and North Carolina Central, would require significantly more travel than any SWAC East Division member.

The CAA presents similar issues. Like the MEAC, the majority of the CAA schools are located along the East Coast, with the conference stretching as far north as Maine. For TSU, a move to the CAA would likely present one of the most burdensome and expensive travel schedules in the entire FCS. If TSU were to join another conference, it would need to be a league concentrated in the South to mitigate enormous travel costs.

The best bet for TSU's future, one that delivers economic stability, cultural alignment, and fan support, is to finally join the SWAC. With the OVC's current state and multiple schools rumored to follow Tennessee Tech and Little Rock to other conferences, the conversation about TSU joining the SWAC is now more realistic than ever. We'll see what happens.