Tennessee State athletics is revitalizing the way it handles ticketing and sponsorships with a new partnership. Per a release, Tennessee State athletics is partnering with Taymar in a multiyear partnership to help in facilitating sponsorship and ticket sales. Taymar is a North Carolina-based sports marketing organization that zeroes in on ways for athletic departments to grow revenue through various methods, including sponsorships, ticket sales, and fundraising. With the move, Tennessee State becomes the second OVC-Big South program to partner with Taymar joining Arkansas-Little Rock.

Taymar hired Eric Evans as Director of Sponsorship and Ticket Sales. He will work closely with Tennessee State Athletics and the university to ensure the partnership's success.

“We're thrilled to work for Dr. Mikki Allen, Julius McNair and the entire team at Tennessee State Athletics,” said Taymar President Joe Rickert. “Under the vision and leadership of Dr. Mikki Allen, the program is building tremendous momentum, and we look forward to engaging Tiger fans and corporate partners in new ways that enhance both the gameday atmosphere and their connection to the program.”

“I grew up in Nashville and was well aware of Big John Merritt, Ed Temple and the Tigerbelles and the Aristocrat of Bands,” said Taymar Founder/CEO Mark Dyer. “It is an honor for Taymar to go to work for Mikki Allen and his team at TSU.”

The move is significant, as Tennessee State has experienced massive support for its sports programs over the past few years. Before departing the university to lead Bowling Green, Eddie George led the football team to secure a conference championship as well as a bid in the FCS Playoffs. Recently, the university hired Nolan Smith to lead the men's basketball team, adding another splash hoops hire after hiring Candace Dupree to lead the women's basketball team in 2024.

The Taymar move could be pivotal in revenue generation as Tennessee State continues to generate athletic interest across multiple sports sponsored by the university.