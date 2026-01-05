After a half-decade away from the NFL field, Philip Rivers did the unthinkable: returning to the Indianapolis Colts for a month as a stopgap starting quarterback.

Though he wasn't able to sling the ball as far as he used to, Rivers still showed a deep command of the quarterback position and the game as a whole, with some openly wondering if the 44-year-old could parlay his experience at St. Michael Catholic High School to become an NFL head coach.

Asked about the rumors that Rivers could pursue a head coaching career down the line, the future Hall of Famer noted he isn't actively pursuing anything at the moment but has learned over the past month to never say never.

“Well, I think, I mean, there's been nothing, there's nothing of concrete with that. I think if anything this past month has taught me is, you know, you just kind of, you're open, obviously, to anything, I guess, you go from there,” Rivers said.

“But I'm looking forward to going back home and getting back with those guys, getting back with my family, and, you know, Gunner's senior season coming up, and we've been back-to-back semifinals, and hopefully we can get over the hump this year. So I don't have any of those things on my radar, but certainly, there's nothing that I would shut down before it even became a possibility.”

Article Continues Below

While Rivers may not be actively pursuing a new role at the moment, if he is brought in to interview for a position, he believes he would excel in the role, as, at this point, he knows the NFL game and can coach it at the game's highest level.

“Yeah, I mean, yeah, I think those are all big what-ifs. I do think that, as humbly as I can say it, that I could coach at this level. And I know enough about the game and about the guys, and from a leadership standpoint, camaraderie, all that comes with it,” Rivers said.

“But again, that's not something that I'm sitting here pursuing. I'm just, I really, like I said, if anything I learned the last four weeks is take it one day at a time, because there was a Sunday afternoon, I had no thought of being in Indianapolis the next day. And then 24 hours later, I was here, and I've been here a month exactly, or four weeks exactly today. So you just kinda just go, take it one day at a time, be where you are, and go from there.”

Will fans eventually see Coach Rivers on the sideline of their favorite team? Probably not in 2026, but at some point further down the line? If Rivers is willing to work up the ranks, then that opportunity will certainly be on the table at some point in the future.