The Minnesota Vikings look terrific on paper. After all, they already have three wins against a loss through four games in the 2022 NFL season. However, that does not mean they are not having issues, including chances to get to the end zone. Justin Jefferson made sure to highlight that in statements he made following the Vikings’ 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints in London last Sunday.

When speaking about the missed opportunities by Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who had another subpar performance in Week 4. Against the Saints, Cousins completed just 25 of 38 passes for 273 yards and a touchdown. He was picked off once and got thrown to the ground three times for a loss of 23 yards. For all the talk in the preseason about how the arrival of Kevin O’Connell would unlock the true potential of the Vikings’ offense, Justin Jefferson and company are still seemingly unable to reach the kind of efficiency a team like Minnesota should already be enjoying.

“He can’t see everything, you know? People make mistakes. People make wrong reads, too. He’s human,” Justin Jefferson said following the close victory over the Saints, per The Associated Press (h/t Bally Sports).

Justin Jefferson actually balled out in the Saints game, as he posted 147 receiving yards on 10 catches and 13 targets, but he was not able to come away with a touchdown. In fact, no Vikings wideout recorded a touchdown.

On the season, the Vikings are just 25th in the NFL with a 46.67 red-zone touchdown percentage and a middle-of-the-road 14th with 2.3 touchdowns per game.

It could get better soon for the Vikings, though, with an upcoming game against the struggling Chicago Bears in Week 5.