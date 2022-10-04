Justin Jefferson drops 100% truth bomb on Vikings’ offense after being carried by kicker in London

The Minnesota Vikings have had their share of nightmares brought by missed field goals, but kicker Greg Joseph made sure that last Sunday’s game in London against the New Orleans Saints was not going to be remembered for a poor kicking job. In fact, he was a major reason why the Vikings flew back home with a 28-25 win at the expense of the Saints as he drilled all five of his field-goal attempts. While Justin Jefferson is definitely happy to see Joseph deliver the goods for Minnesota, he feels that the Vikings are a much more potent team on offense capable of scoring more touchdowns instead of settling for field goal tries.

“We definitely have to get in the end zone way more, just executing our plays,” Justin Jefferson said, per the Associated Press.

That echoed what quarterback Kirk Cousins said after the win in London.

Justin Jefferson actually had a huge game versus the Saints, as he went off for 147 receiving yards on 10 catches and 13 targets. No Vikings wide receivers scored a touchdown in the contest. Running back Alex Mattison scored the only touchdown reception for the Vikings in that game in which they reached the red zone five times but mustered to score just two touchdowns in those trips. So far this season, Justin Jefferson and the Vikings are scoring 21.5 points per game — largely skewed by their 24-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles — and 17th in total offense with 344.0 total yards per contest. Even more disappointing is the fact that they are seventh-worst in the NFL with a 46.67 percent touchdown rate in the red zone.

The arrival of former Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell to Minnesota in the offseason spurred high expectations of the Vikings finally reaching their full potential on offense, but as far as their touchdown production goes, it appears that they still have plenty of wrinkles to straighten out.

Nevertheless, the Vikings are 3-1 and should just get even scarier offensively once they managed to sort out their offensive issues.

Coming up for Justin Jefferson and the Vikings is a date on Sunday against the Chicago Bears at home in Week 5 before facing off with the Miami Dolphins on the road in Week 6 a week before a bye.