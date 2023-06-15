The Miami Heat's 2023 postseason run was nothing short of legendary. Heading into the postseason, plenty of folks wrote off the Heat and didn't even think they had a chance of beating Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round. But the Heat demolished the Bucks in five games and then went on to beat the New York Knicks in six and the Boston Celtics in seven in the following two rounds to advance to the NBA Finals. The Heat became just the second eighth-seed in NBA playoff history to make it to the Finals. The 1999 Knicks are the only other team who accomplished this feat.

Sure, Miami's postseason run didn't end the way the Heat wanted it to: with a championship. Miami lost to Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and the Denver Nuggets in five games in the NBA Finals and looked flat-out outmatched for much of the series.

But the Heat's NBA Finals loss doesn't diminish all that they accomplished in the postseason. Considering the Heat were just a few wins away from a title, Miami's front office would be wise to run it back with the same roster next season. After all, making any more than minor moves around the margins could damage the good vibes that the Heat have going for them. With all of that said, let's look at two free agents that the Heat must avoid in 2023 NBA free agency after losing in the NBA Finals:

2 free agents Heat must avoid in 2023 NBA free agency after losing in Finals

Jae Crowder

A few years ago, back in 2020, Jae Crowder was a member of the Miami Heat. And thanks to his 3-and-d skillset, he played a key role on that Heat team that made it all the way to the NBA Finals before losing to the Los Angeles Lakers. But Crowder isn't the same caliber player he was a few years ago, as evidenced by his poor performance in the Milwaukee Bucks' first-round loss against the Heat this year.

In Games 1-3 of the Miami series, Crowder shot a combined 3-for-13 from the field, including 0-for-6 from behind the three-point arc. Hence, former Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer didn't give Crowder a single minute of playing time in Games 4 or 5.

Crowder is more name than game at this point in his career. Hence, the Heat would be wise to avoid a Crowder reunion this summer.

Kevin Love

Admittedly, Love shot the ball well from behind the three-point arc (37.5%) and rebounded the ball at a high rate (5.6 rebounds per game) during Miami's magical postseason run. But his ineptness on the defensive end of the floor kept him from receiving more than sporadic minutes from Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra.

Love started most of Miami's postseason games yet averaged just 18.0 minutes per game. Plus, he oftentimes didn't close games for the Heat. Because Love is a sub-par defender, Miami would be better off letting him walk in free agency.

Only time will tell who the Heat will sign in free agency this summer. But what's already clear is that they shouldn't sign Jae Crowder or Kevin Love.