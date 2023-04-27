The Milwaukee Bucks were cruising to a season-saving victory in Game 5 of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat. In the blink of an eye, it all fell apart and now the Bucks are heading home.

The Heat overcame a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit on Wednesday to defeat the Bucks 128-126 in overtime. Miami advances to the second round of the NBA Playoffs, winning the series 4-1.

After the game, NBA Twitter lost its mind. Many took aim at Milwaukee head coach Mike Budenholzer, blaming him for the insane choke job in Game 5.

Thanks to Coach Bud for making me feel better about the Celtics coach! Incredible win by Miami. Cannot believe how much Milwaukee fell apart. Just an epic epic epic epic epic epic collapse. (And greatness from Jimmy and Bam.) — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) April 27, 2023

ALSO, WHAT WAS BUD DOING THIS GAME?I CANNOT BELIEVE HE DOESNT CALL TIME OUT AT ALL — KENNY BEECHAM (@KOT4Q) April 27, 2023

Again Bud doesn’t call a time out. Should most likely be fired before the press conference begins — 🦌 (@SnellSZN) April 27, 2023

Bud walking home with his 3 timeouts pic.twitter.com/9KHDqtYLRO — Jake Reetz (@jajareetz) April 27, 2023

Investigate coach bud because THERES NO FUCKINGGGGG WAY — Dom2K 🌊🏖 (@Dom_2k) April 27, 2023

The Bucks took a six-point lead into halftime. Milwaukee broke the game open in the third and entered the fourth leading by 16. However, the Bucks simply went cold after that.

Milwaukee missed their first seven shots of the fourth quarter. Their first points of the quarter came on a Jrue Holiday free throw with less than nine minutes left. Meanwhile, Miami heated up.

Heat superstar Jimmy Butler cut the Milwaukee lead to five points with about four and a half minutes left. He went on to force overtime with a ridiculous bucket, beating the buzzer by half a second.

The Heat took a 128-126 lead in the dying seconds of overtime. Milwaukee had a chance to tie or win the game on their next shot. However, Grayson Allen simply dribbled the ball as the clock expired, ending their season.

The Bucks became the sixth first-seed in NBA history to be eliminated by an eight-seed. And it marks the first time they failed to advance to the second round since 2017-18 when they lost to the Boston Celtics.