This offseason is shaping up to be an ever crucial one for the Golden State Warriors. Last season, they showed that they can still compete with the best, especially after acquiring Jimmy Butler. They went 23-9 since the trade deadline (23-7 with Butler) and pulled off an upset against the two-seeded Houston Rockets. The Warriors could have gone further in the playoffs had it not been for Stephen Curry's hamstring injury — giving the Dubs plenty of hope that they can hang with the best of the best in the NBA despite their aging core.

Alas, the Warriors' roster at the moment is far from a finished product. In fact, they have not made any moves at all this offseason other than adding rookies Alex Toohey and Will Richard to the organization. It's safe to say that Toohey and Richard won't move the needle much, if at all, for the Warriors this coming season.

Of course, there are some pressing matters for the Warriors to address first before moving on and finally pulling off some moves that would be of consequence to them come next season.

With that said, here are the final two moves the Warriors must make to complete their offseason.

Warriors have to put an end to the Jonathan Kuminga saga

The Jonathan Kuminga saga is a matter of which party blinks first. But it's been rather clear how the Warriors view Kuminga. While the Dubs know of the talent Kuminga has, they know that he isn't the best fit for the team's Curry-centric system. Kuminga doesn't have the feel on either end of the floor to thrive in a motion-based system.

Kuminga is the kind of player who thrives when he has the ball in his hands. He can fill up the scoring column when he gets a chance to commandeer possession, slash towards the basket or create from the perimeter. While his athleticism makes him a viable cutting target in the Warriors' offensive system, it's clear as well that the 22-year-old wants more for his career.

But what Kuminga wants is not going to be available on the Warriors. As long as Curry is there, the team will be built around him — and for good reason. However, the problem on Kuminga's end is that the Warriors control his fate. He is stuck in free agency due to his restricted status, and cap space has dried up around the league. Getting a lucrative offer sheet would have complicated matters for the Dubs, but that offer sheet is not likely to come — giving Golden State even more leverage in this regard.

This, in turn, has given the Warriors free rein to lowball Kuminga and give him offers far below what he's expecting from the (semi) open market. According to reports, the Warriors offered him a two-year, $45 million contract. Kuminga declined.

The Sacramento Kings, according to reports, still want to acquire Kuminga in a sign-and-trade, but their offer hasn't been up to the Warriors' standards. They reportedly put Devin Carter, Dario Saric, and two second-round picks on the table, but Golden State wasn't interested.

There is plenty of time for both parties to resolve the situation. Kuminga wouldn't have to sign the qualifying offer until the first of October anyway. But this situation is clearly putting the Warriors' offseason on hold. For Golden State to set other things in motion, it seems as though they're going to have to find a resolution to the Kuminga saga first.

Al Horford's a long overdue signing

The entire NBA world knows that Al Horford is signing with the Warriors. It's only a matter of when, not if. But this signing is going to be ever so crucial for the Warriors to make, especially after losing Kevon Looney to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Horford may be old as dirt (he's already 39 years of age), but he provides defensive fortitude, floor-spacing, and basketball IQ — making him quite the perfect fit for the Warriors' system on both ends of the floor. Rarely has the Warriors employed a big man who can shoot the rock and play defense in the Curry era, making Horford a very important signing to complete.

The 39-year-old looks like a starter for this Warriors team that doesn't have the best frontcourt depth. It's not likely for the Dubs to trot Draymond Green out at the five from the beginning of the season so as to not tax his body.

Once the Kuminga situation is taken care of, expect things to fall into place quickly for the Warriors.