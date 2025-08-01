As Kyrie Irving continues to rest a rehabilitate from injury, the Dallas Mavericks are hoping their All-Star point guard can return to the lineup to push their team over the edge next season. With Anthony Davis eyeing a return as well and the pending debut of Cooper Flagg right around the corner, Mavericks fans have a lot to be excited about. They can also be excited about the release of Kyrie Irving's newest installation with ANTA, the ANTA KAI 2 Speed.

After joining ANTA in July 2023 and signing on to be the brand's Chief Creative Officer, Kyrie Irving has already released two signature sneakers and expanded ANTA's lifestyle sneaker lines as well. In addition to his ANTA KAI 1 & 2 signature models, Irving has also released the Speed series, a more stripped-down sneaker focused on agility and precision.

The ANTA KAI 2 Speed will release in August 2025 and will be featured in a number of colorways. The affordable, but high-performing model is a testament to Irving's goal of providing accessible basketball sneakers to all levels.

ANTA KAI 2 Speed

ANTA KAI 2 Speed Debuts August 2025 🏀 MORE INFO: https://t.co/4m5chfZuJb pic.twitter.com/F2ZIApMwF8 — Sneaker Bar Detroit (@SBDetroit) July 29, 2025

👀 ANTA KAI 2 Speed pic.twitter.com/VxRVTjwIzq — KICKS CREW (@kickscrew) July 29, 2025

FIRST LOOKS at Kyrie Irving's ANTA KAI 2 Speed 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/42acAnoXiQ — House of Heat° (@houseofheat) July 29, 2025



In various official looks provided by @Weocia, the ANTA KAI 2 Speed appears in four debut colorways. Rocking a synthetic upper and updated cushioning through the midsole, the KAI 2 Speed is meant for maximum response in a sneaker while giving the wearer full traction and control. The shoe's are built to withstand hard and fast cuts, much of what Kyrie Irving's game is predicated on.

The KAI 2 Speed will drops in White/Black, Navy Blue, Black, and Teal/Orange colorways to begin. Each pair features contrasting streaks throughout the uppers to further the design, complete with ANTA's most technological treaded outsole. All in all, these shoes are great-looking when worn on the court and offer great performance capabilities at their price point.

The ANTA KAI 2 Speed will debut exclusively to China throughout August 2025 with an anticipated release in the United States in the coming months. The shoes retail for $125 and will be available via ANTA's website and select ANTA platforms.