Kyle Lowry came up big for the Miami Heat in their series-clinching Game 6 victory against the New York Knicks on Friday night. The six-time All-Star had arguably his best performance of the NBA Playoffs thus far, dropping 11 points and nine assists off the bench as he helped the Heat secure a 96-92 victory to book their spot in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The series between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers is headed to a winner-take-all Game 7 scheduled on Sunday. This gives the Heat a few days to rest and recuperate as they prepare for what should be another demanding series against a formidable foe. For his part, Kyle Lowry feels that there’s a bit of time for some R&R during their time off. As a matter of fact, he’s already planning a quick trip to The Bahamas:

Kyle Lowry's sons want a trip to the Bahamas before the Eastern Conference Finals start 😂pic.twitter.com/jQZl3hNwMK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 13, 2023

Lowry was obviously joking about the mini-vacation, but you can see by the reaction of his son that the poor kid really thought his dad was being serious. The young man was convinced that he was going on an impromptu tropical trip, only for dad to step on his dream as quickly as he had his hopes up.

Kyle Lowry will probably go and take his whole family on vacation after this season, but Heat fans are hoping that this trip won’t come anytime soon. Miami supporters are hoping that their Heat go all the way this year, and they’re looking forward to the Lowry family vacation being delayed until the end of the NBA Finals.