The Miami Heat had a golden opportunity to take control of the NBA Finals in Game 3 vs. the Denver Nuggets. However, the Nuggets received huge performances from Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray and stifled the Heat on their quest for back-to-back wins. The Heat now go into a pivotal Game 4 down 2-1, preparing for essentially a must-win game in order to avoid going down 3-1 and on their way back to Denver. If the Heat lose Game 4, this series will be all but over; the Heat winning Game 2 in Denver won't replace the fact that the Nuggets have been dominant at home this postseason and are very unlikely to squander a 3-1 lead. Thus, Game 4 is massive for the Heat if they want to retain any chance of winning the NBA Finals.

Going into Game 3, this series looked like it was going to be hotly contested after the Heat shocked the Nuggets in Game 2. Nevertheless, there were no answers for Jokic and Murray, and the Nuggets once again reminded the world that they are a much better team than the Heat. The Heat will have to play with greater tenacity and need better performances across the board if they want to take Game 4; this will start with Jimmy Butler and go all the way down the roster. Taking Game 4 would guarantee a Game 6 in Miami and once again give life to the chances of the Heat winning the NBA Finals. With all of that being said, here are three bold predictions for the Miami Heat in Game 4 of the NBA Finals vs. the Denver Nuggets.

Jimmy Butler scores 50 points vs. the Denver Nuggets

At the start of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, Jimmy Butler was an absolute menace. Then an ankle injury in the second round against the New York Knicks seemed to slow him down a little bit, and he hasn't been the same player since. Still, a 56-point record breaking performance against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round will still be remembered as one of the greatest playoff performances of all-time. For the Heat to take this series, Butler has to return to a similar form; this doesn't necessarily mean Butler needs to score 56, but he does need to be “Playoff Jimmy.” Fortunately for the Heat, in Game 4 he will be both as he scores at least 50 points.

Watching Jimmy Butler is like watching a basketball enigma; for such a dominant player, he can seem so passive at times. The ankle injury might still be hampering him but he definitely needs greater individual production for the Heat to come back in this series. He certainly understands that and he should turn it up a notch in Game 4. Expect Jimmy Butler to play similarly to the way he did in his 56-point performance in terms of aggressiveness. A hot and eager start in the first quarter will propel him to a huge outing as he goes off for over 50 points in Game 4 vs. the Nuggets.

Max Strus has 10 assists for the Miami Heat

Max Strus has showed a much better ability to handle and pass the rock in this NBA Finals than many fans knew nationally. Early in Game 3 there were multiple pick-and-roll instances where he delivered some absolute rocket assists that indicated he is much more of a natural with the ball in his hands than previously thought. Although the Heat got away from the pick-and-roll with Strus, they will return to this look much more often in Game 4. Strus will reward the Heat coaching staff and use this opportunity to dish out ten assists in Game 4.

It is clear that Max Strus is a deadeye three-point shooter as he has demonstrated in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. This is what makes his ability to pass the ball so deadly; defenders can't closeout too hard on him and risk a drive and dish scenario, or simply a help defender switching over to him and Strus subsequently finding the open man. Strus will find the ball in his hands often in Game 4 and will have plenty of opportunities to dish the rock. In turn, Max Strus will hand out ten assists vs. the Nuggets.

Miami Heat win Game 4 by double digits

The Miami Heat need to win Game 4 at home if they want to win the NBA Finals. This is a good thing for Heat fans as Miami has proven already that they don't need anything to motivate them. Nevertheless, the inherent motivation of avoiding going down 3-1 in the NBA Finals should have the Heat clicking on all cylinders in Game 4. The contest will be the best overall game the Heat will have put together in the NBA Finals so far and should lead to a dominating win. Once the final buzzer sounds, the Heat will have won Game 4 by double digits.

A 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals is essentially insurmountable. The 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers of course did it, but they had someone by the name of LeBron James on their team and were generally a much closer matchup on paper to the Golden State Warriors than the Heat are to the Nuggets. This makes Game 4 a must-win for the Heat and Miami knows this. Urgency will be teeming up and down the roster from the opening tip-off and expect the Heat to not let their foot off of the gas throughout the entire affair. After Game 4, the series will be tied while the two teams head back to Denver.