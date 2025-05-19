Russell Westbrook is one of the most polarizing figures in basketball. He is the king of the triple-double with an NBA record 203 throughout his career. The UCLA product's ability to stuff the stat sheet earned him an MVP and made him one of the greatest point guards in NBA history.

However, in recent years, some have written Westbrook off, and he has even played for five different teams in the six years since he left the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Westbrook has been in and out of different organizations, but he may have finally found a home with the Denver Nuggets. The future Hall of Fame had his best season in years playing alongside Nikola Jokić and company.

Westbrook's future with the team is up in the air, though. Jokic had another MVP-caliber season, but Denver lost in the second round of the playoffs. The Nuggets even fired head coach Michael Malone just three games before the postseason started.

Westbrook has a player option on his contract for next season, and there is a good chance that he will pick it up because he fit better with the Nuggets than he did on arguably any of the other teams he's played for recently.

The deal is just for the minimum, though, so there is a chance that Westbrook will test the open market in search of a bigger deal. If Westbrook does become a free agent, which teams besides the Nuggets would it make sense for him to play for?

1. Russell Westbrook goes to the Timberwolves

Westbrook is at an interesting place in his NBA career because, despite being an NBA legend, he doesn't fit with many teams around the league. For instance, Westbrook is still pursuing his first championship, so it would be unlikely to find him signing with a rebuilding team while he chases that coveted ring.

On the other hand, a lot of contending teams have an established core and wouldn't want to take a risk on a player like Westbrook.

There are a few teams in contention who could make sense for Westbrook, although none of them make as much sense as a return to Denver would for the point guard. The Minnesota Timberwolves are one team that could potentially need Westbrook's services. Michael Conley will be 38 years old next season, so nobody would be surprised if he retired at season's end.

Without Conley, Minnesota has very little point guard depth besides rookie Rob Dillingham. This Timberwolves team already has a lot of energy, compassion, and fight to them. Westbrook would add even more, as he plays with his heart on his sleeve. Plus, Westbrook has played great defense all season for the Nuggets, so he'd add to a strength for the Timberwolves.

Minnesota has now made the Western Conference Finals in back-to-back seasons, but if they aren't able to reach the NBA Finals for the second straight season, then they will have to consider adding a piece who can make a difference.

A move as drastic as the Karl-Anthony Towns trade from last offseason is unlikely, but perhaps they could view Westbrook as the missing piece who could get them over the top.

2. Russell Westbrook goes to the Heat

Westbrook has often been an easy target for NBA fans and the media to pick on, but his Nuggets teammates have constantly defended their backup point guard. Nobody would question Westbrook's hustle, work ethic, or competitiveness, either. All of these factors make him a solid free-agency fit for the Miami Heat.

“Heat Culture” is a real thing and definitely something that team president Pat Riley pursues when adding talent to his roster. Westbrook would fit this grit-and-grind philosophy that is so important to the organization.

Additionally, the Heat need a player who can do the dirty work. They lost that when they traded Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors, but Westbrook, similar to Butler, can wreak havoc on the court. That remains the case even when his jumper isn't falling, although he did improve to a rate of 32.3% from deep this past season.

Westbrook was particularly impressive from the corner, and his improved shooting will help him land a gig this offseason if he becomes a free agent.

The Heat also have a number of bad contracts on the books. Andrew Wiggins and Terry Rozier will both make more than $20 million next season, and Duncan Robinson isn't far behind. Even Kyle Anderson is overpaid at nearly $10 million a year for two more seasons.

Westbrook is unlikely to sign for more than the veteran minimum, and adding good players for cheap has to be something that would intrigue the Heat.

3. Russell Westbrook goes to the Warriors

Westbrook was impressive with the Nuggets this season. He flies all over the place on defense, which has led to tons of steals and some crunch-time stops.

On offense, he has thrived as a cutter for Jokic, and he has also done a good job of getting the three-time MVP the ball on entry passes. While Westbrook is coming off of one of his best 3-point-shooting seasons ever, nobody would confuse him for a 3-point champion.

Ideally, teams will have plenty of spacing around Westbrook, and he'd have just that with the Golden State Warriors because Stephen Curry is the best shooter in NBA history. Westbrook could play the Draymond Green role in Golden State. He can initiate the offense and set screens for Curry. On the other end, he can be an irritant, just like Green is.

Green and Westbrook probably shouldn't share the floor together very often, but Westbrook doesn't need to play starter minutes anymore. He can be an even smaller small-ball player in the mold of Green when the power forward heads to the bench.