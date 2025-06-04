Former NBA center Kendrick Perkins pointed to LeBron James and Dwyane Wade as key influences behind the breakup of the Oklahoma City Thunder’s young core, citing conversations from the 2012 Olympics that he believes swayed James Harden’s decision to seek a larger role elsewhere.

Speaking on The Zach Lowe Show ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder’s NBA Finals Game 1 matchup against the Indiana Pacers, Perkins shared his perspective on the breakup of the Thunder’s Big 3 — Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden.

“We could blame LeBron, D-Wade, all those other guys that were on the 2012 Olympics on why the young Thunder Big 3 were broken up,” Perkins said. “Because they put into James [Harden's] head that he needed to be the man. And they were right though—James did what was best for James.”

Perkins added that despite the eventual split, he valued being part of a historically talented group.

“But I will say this: in those times I got to see growth and I got to experience growth, and be part of greatness. Especially when you look at Kevin Durant, when Russell Westbrook went out. His MVP season and what he was doing. How he was playing that point forward.”

The 2011–12 Thunder, led by Durant, Westbrook, and Harden, reached the NBA Finals before falling to the Miami Heat in five games. That Miami team featured James and Wade, who, according to Perkins, played a role in convincing Harden of his star potential during their time together on the Olympic team later that summer.

Following the 2012 Olympics, the Thunder traded Harden to the Houston Rockets after failing to reach a contract extension. The decision ended one of the league’s most promising young trios, all of whom would go on to win MVP awards individually — Durant in 2014, Westbrook in 2017, and Harden in 2018.

That Oklahoma City team also included Serge Ibaka and Perkins, forming a core that many believed could contend for multiple titles. The breakup remains one of the most debated what-if scenarios in recent NBA history.

Since the breakup, each player has built a decorated career. Durant won two championships with the Golden State Warriors. Westbrook became the first player since Oscar Robertson to average a triple-double over a full season. Harden developed into one of the league’s most prolific scorers during his time with the Houston Rockets.

The Thunder, now led by MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, will return to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012 on Thursday night at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. They will host the Indiana Pacers at Paycom Center.