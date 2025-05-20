Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade will always be proud of the legendary career he had in the NBA. He commemorated his career with a special tattoo.

Wade did a collaboration with tattoo artist Clifford Chen, who has an Instagram following of over 118,000 followers. He bases himself in Los Angeles, Calif., providing unique artwork in the form of tattoos for the community.

What Chen did for Wade's tattoo is unique. It honors the playing career he had, showing the jerseys he wore with the Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA's 75th anniversary logo as the league named him among the 75 best players in history, among other historic moments in his career.

“Art that tells a Story. From LEGEND on the court, to LEGEND off the court. Chest piece complete for @dwyanewade ⚡️Thank you for your trust! I’m honored 🫡,” Chen said in the post.

How Dwyane Wade played throughout Hall of Fame career

From 2003 to 2019, Dwyane Wade left a strong impact on the NBA as one of the best to ever play in the league.

Wade led the Miami Heat to their first-ever title in 2006, winning Finals MVP at the young age of 24. He continued to make a name for himself, boasting the status as one of the best players in the league.

Teaming up with LeBron James and Chris Bosh, he helped the Heat win two more championships in 2012 and 2013, staying loyal to the franchise that drafted him.

Departing in 2016 for his hometown team, the Bulls, for one season before reuniting with James on the Cleveland Cavaliers, a midseason trade saw Wade make his return to Miami. He stayed there for the remainder of his career, retiring after the 2018-19 campaign.

Wade earned 13 All-Star selections, eight All-NBA selections, three All-Defense selections, and the scoring title in 2009. Not to mention the aforementioned championships he won with the Heat. That was more than enough for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame to induct him in 2023, and of course, have the franchise retire his No. 3 jersey grant him a statue. Certainly a career to remember for not only Heat fans, but NBA fans as well.