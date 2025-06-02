With the Miami Heat entering a critical offseason to get back to their winning ways, a look at the coaching staff could be in order, as there has been recent news of a possible addition. After a depressing Heat season in the words of Pat Riley, the latest news from Eurohoops reported that Spain national team head coach Sergio Scariolo is a “candidate” to be an associate coach under Erik Spoelstra.

However, The Miami Herald's Anthony Chiang would report Monday that sources close to the team “denied that report.”

“In addition, Eurohoops reported Monday the Heat has expressed interest in adding Sergio Scariolo to its coaching staff,” Chiang wrote. “Scariolo, who began his coaching career in his home country of Italy, is currently the head coach of Spain’s national team and served as an assistant coach with the Toronto Raptors for three seasons from 2018 to 2021. But a source close to the Heat denied that report, stating that Scariolo is not a candidate for a Heat coaching position.”

This wouldn't be the only coaching news related to Miami, as associate coach Chris Quinn had been in the running and interviewing for the open Phoenix Suns' job that was held by Mike Budenholzer until he was fired this past season. However, ESPN's Shams Charania would say the final two choices are Cleveland Cavaliers associate Johnnie Bryant and Cavaliers assistant Jordan Ott.

Changes to Heat's coaching staff under Erik Spoelstra “still possible”

Article Continues Below

As the Heat's offseason plans are uncertain at the current moment, there is still a chance the coaching staff could be changed under Spoelstra. Chiang would write that it “is still possible” that there is a “reshuffling” despite the Suns passing on Quinn for the open head coaching role.

“Even with the Suns reportedly passing on Quinn, a reshuffling of the Heat’s coaching staff is still possible,” Chiang wrote. “This past season, Spoelstra’s coaching staff included Quinn and assistants Malik Allen, Caron Butler, Octavio De La Grana, Eric Glass, and Wayne Ellington. The player development coaches were Rob Fodor, Kasib Powell, and Remy Ndiaye. But there has already been at least one change to the Heat’s coaching staff this offseason, with Powell departing to become an assistant coach with the WNBA’s Golden State Valkyries.”

At any rate, Miami looks to improve after finishing with a 37-45 record, which put them 10th in the Eastern Conference and getting swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the playoffs.