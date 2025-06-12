The New York Mets are currently one of the best teams in the National League. With injuries always testing their resolve, there might be a good reason for a call-up from Triple-A. Brandon Sproat is the next star prospect that is worth watching and someone who the Mets' pitching staff might need before the season ends.

This Mets' rotation is stacked, especially after David Peterson just shut out the Washington Nationals. Despite having the rotation with the best ERA in baseball, there is always the possibility that the Mets might need to make some call-ups. As it stands, the Mets are using a slightly different five-man rotation, especially with Frankie Montas on the injured list.

There might come a time when New York needs to bring another starting pitcher into the mix. If someone in the Mets' rotation sustains an injury, they will need to call someone up. While some believe that Nolan McLean is among the best Mets' prospects, Sproat can certainly make a case for himself to join the big-league squad this summer.

Brandon Sproat can be an ace in the Mets' rotation

Before the season began, some believed that Sproat was the top prospect in the New York organization. There is certainly a case for that when looking at the 6'3 starting pitcher.

Sproat has five pitches, three of which are incredibly polished and can make him the ideal starting pitcher. His four-seam fastball typically ranges in velocity between 95 to 97 MPH. Occasionally, he has reached speeds of 99 to 101 MPH.

Sproat also has a sinker that is taking a slick, vertical shape when he releases it. Likewise, his slider is very effective at 85 to 88 MPH. Sproat has utilized his slider to get outs. Also, his changeup is currently in the mid-80s, and Sproat has used it to induce ground-ball outs against left-handed hitters.

While there have been some inconsistencies, there have also been signs of greatness. Notably, his amazing April showcased what he could become and why New York might give him the call sooner rather than later.

What makes Brandon Sproat a star Mets prospect?

The 2023 second-round pick has been around the block a few times. Somehow, he was drafted three times. First, the Texas Rangers drafted him in 2019, but he chose to fulfill his commitment to the University of Florida. Then, the Mets drafted him in the 2022 MLB Draft before opting to return to school. Finally, the Mets redrafted him, and he is here to stay.

Sproat has a three-quarters arm slot that makes everything he throws incredibly deceptive. Currently, his slider is his go-to pitch when he wants to try and get a batter to chase and possibly convert on a strikeout. Sproat has a rare velocity that sets him apart, and it's possible all those years refining his repertoire will come in handy.

He has all the tools as a star Mets prospect to become an excellent starting pitcher down the line. Now, the only thing he must do is formulate some consistent outings in Triple-A to earn his shot.

Sproat can also learn from this Mets' pitching rotation and the pitching staff in general. The Mets have bolstered their pitching staff recently and continue to ride it as they attempt to win the National League East.

Sometimes, being around other great pitchers, like Kodai Senga and Clay Holmes, can help younger pitchers learn a thing or two. Sproat is coming into the best possible situation for a young pitcher.

The case for a 2025 call-up to the Mets' pitching staff

The Mets will need all the help they can get. As New York prepares to load up at the trade deadline, there will be plenty of high-pressure games down the line. If New York needs an extra starting pitcher to give their main rotation guys a break, then Sproat would be a good option.

Sproat is having a mixed season, currently sitting at 3-4 with a 5.33 ERA. Regardless, there is still time for him to fine-tune some of those issues he has been having and make a case for himself. It might take an injury or two, but the future is still bright for Sproat. While the Mets' rotation might seem like it's good to go, there might be room for Sproat in the bullpen.

Starting in the bullpen would not be a bad thing, especially down the stretch or in the MLB Playoffs. Once October hits, the Mets will need all the arms they can get, especially if they are battling the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres, or defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the playoffs.