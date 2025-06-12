Miami Heat power forward Kevin Love has endured plenty of loss in his life. Last month, Love's father passed away, leading to a tender embrace from Atlanta Hawks' Tristan Thompson afterward. 

Now, he's suffered another personal loss with the passing of Brian Wilson, lead singer of The Beach Boys, at 82.  On Wednesday, Love took to Instagram and worth a lengthy tribute to Wilson. 

It turned out that Love's father had a personal connection to Wilson, thanks to his father. 

“My Dad and Brian had a special relationship. Brian often stayed with my parents when they lived in Emerald Bay. For a period of time, my Dad was both his caretaker and bodyguard – particularly during a period when Brian was struggling with mental health and substance abuse. Dad would tell stories of getting him out of the house and onto the basketball court at the local YMCA. I have fond memories of the countless original slides and photos of Brian that my family would often share with us.”

Wilson and the Beach Boys were one of the most influential music groups of all time. In the 1960s, they were part of a surge of teen idols that revolutionized the music industry's popularity. 

This latest loss for Love is another test of his mental resolve. 

Kevin Love's grief is connected to his mental health.

Since 2018, Love has been one of the most outspoken athletes when it comes to mental health. He poured his heart out into his 2018 Player's Tribune Essay “Everyone is Going Through Something.”

In it, Love wrote candidly about his battles with depression as well as suicidal ideation. He and fellow NBA veteran DeMar DeRozan are credited with helping to unleash greater awareness about mental health in the NBA. 

Grief can have a significant effect on one's mental health. It could lead to thoughts of suicide, increased anxiety, and develop feelings of depression. So, for Love, he knows better than most how to navigate those treacherous waters. 