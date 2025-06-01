Nike has created countless of timeless sneaker silhouettes throughout their 61-year history and is widely regarded as the most recognizable brand on the planet. However, many of their classic models can get lost in their massive and constantly growing catalogue, so it's no surprise that we've been seeing some sneakers re-released into the public to keep their memory alive. Next up, we'll see the return of the Nike Air Bakin, made famous by NBA Hall-of-Famer Tim Hardaway.

The Nike Air Bakin was first released in 1997 during the height of the NBA and when basketball sneakers began to take a futuristic turn. The silhouette was designed by none other than Eric Avar, who's responsible for some of the most iconic basketball shoes of all-time like the Nike Air Foamposite and the Nike Huarache.

The shoes were designed for Tim Hardaway of the Miami Heat who promoted the shoes through the “Tim Hardaway Variety Show” campaign along with the vintage Nike phone ads that were revived to indicate this upcoming release. It's safe to say that Nike is making a concerted effort to bring back their iconic models of the 1990's.

The Nike Air Bakin will release in its original colorway of Black/Metallic Silver-Varsity Red-Orange Blaze. The shoes were last retroed in 2014 and will be returning for the first time since then. While the silhouette itself is a rather conventional one, the streamlined uppers and sleek construction makes these stand out from the pack. The black midsole and outsole is reinforced, making these a perfect shoe to wear while hooping on outdoor courts.

The uppers feature red panelling with black underlaying mesh streaks extending through the midsole. The shoes also feature a full-length lacing system extending down through the toe, another signature calling card of an Eric Avar design. The yellow laces really set the shoes off as we see Nike logos scattered throughout.

While there's no word of an official release date just yet, the Nike Air Bakin is set to release during the spring season of 2026. The 2014 pair retailed for $150, but we could see a slight increase for their upcoming release next calendar year. Nevertheless, this shoe is a must-have for those who are still nostalgic about the 90's golden era of the NBA.

