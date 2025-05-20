The Boston Celtics could have many changes coming this offseason after losing to the New York Knicks in the second round. Celtics guard Jrue Holiday could be one of their core players on the move this offseason.

Boston won the championship in 2024, but after their elimination this season, and Jayson Tatum tearing his Achilles, they could make big changes. Tatum's injury coming in the playoffs could keep him out for the entire 2025-26 season.

The Celtics are paying a ton of money to their current core with Tatum ($54.1 million), Jaylen Brown ($53.1 million), Jrue Holiday ($32.4 million), Kristaps Porzingis ($30.7 million), Derrick White ($28.1 million), and Sam Hauser ($10 million).

Boston has new ownership, and it's unlikely they'll pay the expensive tax bill for this core without Tatum healthy. The offseason is bound to be active for the Celtics as they cut costs and retool this roster. With that said, here are the three best Jrue Holiday trade destinations if the Celtics make big changes.

1. Detroit Pistons pair Cade Cunningham with Holiday

Another team that could show interest in Holiday is the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons surpassed expectations in the 2024-25 season, going from a 14-68 team in 2023-24 to a 44-38 playoff team.

Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff did a great job in his first season as Detroit's head coach. With Bickerstaff's coaching and the added veterans to the roster, the Pistons took the New York Knicks to six games in the first round.

Cade Cunningham's development was key as he averaged 26.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 9.1 assists, and a steal per game. He shot 46.9 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from three. While Cunningham and the Pistons had a solid season, they could use another ball handler.

Holiday could fill that role while adding more to their defense. Holiday averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. He shot 44.3 percent from the floor and 35.3 percent from behind the arc.

Although these numbers don't jump off the page, Holiday was not relied on much on offense for the Celtics. Holiday would have a higher usage rate on a team like the Pistons and could be more impactful on offense.

Detroit has the expiring contract of Tobias Harris ($26.6 million), which they could use in a deal for Holiday. A backcourt of Cunningham and Holiday could help the Pistons take the jump to true contenders in the East.

While Holiday is not the All-Star he once was, he is still an elite defender and could contribute on a contender. However, with his contract, the Celtics are unlikely to get a haul in return for Holiday.

2. Holiday adds more defense with the Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks have had a wild few months, trading away Luka Doncic in a deal for Anthony Davis, and later winning the draft lottery. Dallas will be adding Cooper Flagg to their core (barring no trade is made), making them a competitive team.

While the Mavs will have Davis and Flagg, they will be without Kyrie Irving for a portion of the 2025-26 season with a torn ACL. Dallas is interested in adding a starting point guard while Irving is out, and Holiday would be a great fit.

General manager Nico Harrison has made it clear that he values defense, and Holiday is an elite defender. The 34-year-old would also fit well in the backcourt alongside Irving once he returns. Dallas has the contracts to make a deal happen, and Holiday could be a great fit with their core.

3. Holiday joins Tyler Herro in backcourt with the Miami Heat

The Miami Heat are a team that could be in the mix for Holiday. The Eastern Conference is weak right now, which gives the Heat a chance to retool their roster and enter contention. Holiday would be an ideal fit alongside Tyler Herro, who is the engine of their offense but not a great defender.

The Heat have expiring contracts with Terry Rozier ($26.6 million) and Duncan Robinson ($19.9 million), which could be used in a potential trade. However, trading for Holiday would be a risk for Miami.

Holiday is an aging guard and will earn $32.4 million next season, $34.8 million in 2026, and has a $37.2 million player option in 2027. That is a lot of money to tie up to an older guard, but Pat Riley has proven that he will make win-now moves.