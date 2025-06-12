It looks like Bron Breakker isn't alone in getting new entrance music, as WWE Superstar Seth Rollins may also be getting an updated theme.

According to a new report from Cory Hays of BodySlam.net (Patreon subscription required) via Cultaholic, an unnamed “mainstream artist” may be composing new entrance music for the two-time Money in the Bank winner.

That would mean he would give up his current “Vision” theme. It does make sense, as the crowd loves singing along with his theme. Now that he is a heel, he may need a new song that presents him in a serious light.

Still, it is surprising to see WWE slowly moving away from Def Rebel, who have been composing most Superstars' entrance music since 2019.

There were rumors that Limp Bizkit was recording new music for Breakker, who is part of Rollins' stable with Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman. The band's lead singer, Fred Durst, replied to the rumors in the comments section of an Instagram post, indicating that he is game for the collaboration.

“Word has spread and the rumor has me ready to make it a reality,” his post began, “LET F'N MAKE'M BOUNCE [WWE].”

Seth Rollins' current WWE entrance music

Currently, Rollins uses a theme called “The Vision.” It begins with the iconic, “Burn it down!” line before getting into the choral chants. It is a reworked version of his previous song, “The Second Coming (Burn It Down),” which also used the line, “Burn it down!”

Even if Def Rebel has been under fire for their generic music, they have some hits. Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, and Rollins are among those with distinct music that fits their personas.

Now, it appears Rollins may be heading for a new entrance. He got “The Vision” over with fans, as they always sing along with the chorus. Hopefully, whoever records his newest theme gets a similar response from crowds.

Rollins is in the midst of a character change. He has been “The Visionary” for years, but he has turned heel and is a new man. The heel turn occurred at WrestleMania 41 when he beat Reigns and CM Punk in a triple threat match.

At the end of the match, Heyman, who previously was aligned with Punk and Reigns at different points, turned on his friends. Breakker then joined Rollins' new group, and they have since added a returning Reed.