In 2018, NBA player Tiago Splitter announced his retirement after playing seven seasons. He's likely best remembered for a moment that came in the 2013 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs.

It is a moment that recently went viral 12 years later, per Clutchpoints. In Game 2, Splitter was going up for the dunk when James stepped in and emphatically denied him.

It was something that Splitter couldn't seem to live down, nor could he entirely reject. In his repost on X, he said “Are you guys posting this video every year!? 😂 dammm … it was great block tho 👊🏼”

Are you guys posting this video every year!? 😂 dammm … it was great block tho 👊🏼

Unfortunately for Splitter, the block defined the series. The Heat won their second straight NBA championship in a fierce seven-game battle. James went on to win the series MVP.

In the Finals, Splitter averaged 7.9 points per game and shot 55% from the field. In 2017, Splitter began looking into coaching after battling a hip injury.

Today, he is an assistant coach for the Portland Trail Blazers. Before that, he was an assistant with the Brooklyn Nets (2019-2024) and is currently the coach of the Paris Basketball Club in Paris, France.

But he will always and forever be remembered for being rejected by King James.

Heat fans will never live “the block” down.

This moment lives in the hearts and minds of Heat fans. Not only did James block Splitter, but he then proceeded to have a dunk and an assist to his teammate.

It also marked the turning point for the Finals, at least at the moment. The Spurs led the Heat 1-0 at that point and were struggling for most of Game 2.

But the Heat fed off the play and evened things up with a 103-84 win.

From that point on, the block galvanized the Heat. It also showcased James' ability to be affected on both ends of the floor.